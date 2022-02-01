Log in
Schroders : Capital completes acquisition of Dutch real estate investment specialist

02/01/2022
Schroders Capital is today announcing it has completed the acquisition of Cairn Real Estate, a real estate fund and asset management business based in the Netherlands with €1.3 billion[1] of assets under management.

The acquisition is expanding Schroders Capital's client offering in a key European growth market. It is also enhancing our access to Dutch real estate expertise and on-the-ground investment talent to meet the growing investment demand from our institutional investors.

Cairn specialises in a range of sectors including logistics, offices and healthcare and is well respected thanks to the strength of its investment proposition and client base. The team manages assets on behalf of institutional, family office and private equity investors across the risk spectrum.

It is headquartered in Amsterdam with a satellite office in Haarlem.

Sophie Van Oosterom, Global Head of Real Estate, Schroders Capital, commented:

"Today we are welcoming the Cairn team and our new clients to Schroders Capital. We are looking forward to harnessing the full potential of Cairn, leveraging its existing strong real estate presence in the Netherlands and more widely in Europe. We believe there is a strong cultural alignment between our businesses, focused on operational excellence and delivering long-term sustainable outperformance for clients."

Pieter Dalderop, Head of Benelux, Schroders, commented:

"We announced in November that we had reached an agreement to acquire Cairn and we are excited to today confirm the completion of this deal.

"It will further strengthen our local presence and on-the-ground investment expertise as we work in partnership with our clients and investor base to offer market-leading real estate investment solutions."

[1] As at 30 June, 2021

Disclaimer

Schroders plc published this content on 01 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 February 2022 10:21:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
