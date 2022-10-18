Schroders : Change of leadership at the top of Schroders in Germany

Alexander Prawitz will become Head of Schroder Investment Management (Europe) S.A., German Branch on January 1, 2023, succeeding Achim Küssner, who will retire at the end of the year. Achim is leaving the company after 15 years. Under his leadership, the business has benefitted from robust growth, new local fund management capabilities which have been added over time and successful acquisitions. Upon joining the company, Achim also took on additional responsibility for building the Central, Eastern Europe and Mediterranean (CEEMED) business.

Alexander, currently Head of CEE & Mediterranean at Schroders, also joined the company in 2007 and

was initially responsible for wholesale clients in Germany, Austria and Luxembourg as Business

Development Manager before moving to Hong Kong in 2012 to serve Schroders' key international

banking and insurance clients in Asia Pacific. In addition to this role, he also became responsible for

Schroders' private bank distribution in Hong Kong. He returned to Frankfurt in 2017 to lead the CEEMED business. Under his leadership, the CEEMED team has significantly expanded in terms of size and market share with its focus on working closely with clients in the region.

Achim Küssner comments:

"I am grateful to have been able to actively shape Schroders over the past 15 years. During this time, we have experienced a wide variety of market crises and at the same time have been able to achieve many milestones. I am convinced that Alexander Prawitz will successfully continue on this path. His promotion also demonstrates that Schroders' approach to nurturing its own talent provides a stable succession plan. I hired Alexander in 2007 and since then he has proven himself both locally and internationally in a variety of positions. Alexander knows Schroders as an overall company as well as the German branch and the German market very well."

Alexander Prawitz adds:

"I am very much looking forward to this new and exciting role and am grateful to Schroders for allowing me to steadily develop within the company. With all the short- and medium-term challenges in capital markets, I am convinced that as an active manager with our public and private offering, combined with our client-centric, solution-driven approach, we are uniquely well positioned to continue our growth path."

Karine Szenberg, Head of Europe; Global Head of Product & Marketing, at Schroders, concludes:

"I warmly congratulate Alexander Prawitz on his promotion, and I am convinced that his wealth of experience and client-oriented thinking makes him an ideal fit for this position and our clients. At the same time, I would like to thank Achim Küssner for his service to our company. He has made a significant contribution to the success of the German and CEEMED businesses as well as to the development of our European operations. I wish him all the best for the future."