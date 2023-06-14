Advanced search
    SDR   GB00BP9LHF23

SCHRODERS PLC

(SDR)
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  11:35:04 2023-06-14 am EDT
457.80 GBX   +0.73%
12:16pSchroders Greencoat partner buys GB296,125 Greencoat shares
AN
07:09aInvestors may exit consumer goods firms over EU deforestation law
RE
06/13FTSE 100 Closes Up 0.3% Lifted by Miners, Oil Stocks, While US Inflation Eases
DJ
Schroders Greencoat partner buys GB296,125 Greencoat shares

06/14/2023 | 12:16pm EDT
Greencoat UK Wind PLC - London-based renewable infrastructure fund, focused on UK wind farms - Says Bertrand Gautier, partner at Schroders Greencoat LLP, buys 40,124 Greencoat shares at a price of GBP1.46 each on Friday last week, followed by a further 159,867 shares at a price of GBP1.49 each on Tuesday. Total aggregate amount is GBP296,125.

On Wednesday last week, Greencoat said it completed the acquisition of Dalquhandy wind farm from BayWa re. The purchase was first announced in April, with Greencoat expecting to pay around GBP50 million using cash reserves. Dalquhandy is a 42 megawatts wind farm in South Lanarkshire in Scotland and is made up of 10 Vestas V136 turbines of 4.2 megawatts each. It is the sixth wind farm that Greencoat buys from BayWa.

Current stock price: 147.30 pence, closed down 0.3% in London

12-month change: down 2.5%

By Greg Rosenvinge, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BAYWA AG -3.25% 53.6 Delayed Quote.-8.58%
GREENCOAT UK WIND PLC -0.47% 147 Delayed Quote.-2.83%
SCHRODERS PLC 0.73% 457.8 Delayed Quote.4.24%
VESTAS WIND SYSTEMS A/S 0.57% 195.46 Delayed Quote.-3.83%
