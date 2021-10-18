Log in
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe - 10/18 03:50:29 am
3586 GBX   -0.36%
SCHRODERS : Q3 AUM Update
PU
02:08aSCHRODERS' : AUM Climbs to $984 Billion in September Quarter
MT
01:15aFTSE 100 to Open Lower After Downbeat Asia Trading
DJ
Schroders : Q3 AUM Update

10/18/2021 | 03:32am EDT
1 London Wall Place, London, EC2Y 5AU

Tel: +44 (0)20 7658 6000

www.schroders.com

Schroders plc

Q3 2021 update

18 October 2021

Schroders plc today confirms its total assets under management (AUM) at 30 September 2021 of £716.9 billion.

Private

Asset

Total ex

£bn

Assets &

Mutual

Wealth

JVs &

JVs &

Alternatives

Solutions

Funds

Institutional

Management

Management

associates

associates

Total

30 June

48.2

193.6

114.8

169.5

526.1

76.3

602.4

98.0

700.4

2021

30

September

50.2

193.3

116.2

167.5

527.2

78.3

605.5

111.4

716.9

2021

For further information, please contact:

Investors

Simonetta Harding

Investor Relations

Tel: +44 (0)20 7658 3442

simonetta.harding@schroders.com

Press

Estelle Bibby

Media Relations

Tel: +44 (0)20 7658 3431

estelle.bibby@schroders.com

Notice

The information provided in this document in respect of AUM has not been subject to audit. The statements in this document are based on the Directors' current view and information known to them at the date of this document. Nothing in this document should be construed as a profit estimate or forecast or as a projection of future financial performance.

Schroders Q3 2021 update 1

Disclaimer

Schroders plc published this content on 18 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 October 2021 07:31:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
