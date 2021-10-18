Schroders : Q3 AUM Update

1 London Wall Place, London, EC2Y 5AU

Q3 2021 update

18 October 2021

Schroders plc today confirms its total assets under management (AUM) at 30 September 2021 of £716.9 billion.

Private Asset Total ex £bn Assets & Mutual Wealth JVs & JVs & Alternatives Solutions Funds Institutional Management Management associates associates Total 30 June 48.2 193.6 114.8 169.5 526.1 76.3 602.4 98.0 700.4 2021

30 September 50.2 193.3 116.2 167.5 527.2 78.3 605.5 111.4 716.9 2021

Notice

The information provided in this document in respect of AUM has not been subject to audit. The statements in this document are based on the Directors' current view and information known to them at the date of this document. Nothing in this document should be construed as a profit estimate or forecast or as a projection of future financial performance.

