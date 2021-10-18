Schroders : Q3 AUM Update

1 London Wall Place, London, EC2Y 5AU
Q3 2021 update
18 October 2021
Schroders plc today confirms its total assets under management (AUM) at 30 September 2021 of £716.9 billion.
|
|
Private
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Asset
|
|
Total ex
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
£bn
|
Assets &
|
|
|
Mutual
|
|
|
|
Wealth
|
JVs &
|
|
JVs &
|
|
|
|
|
Alternatives
|
|
Solutions
|
Funds
|
|
Institutional
|
|
Management
|
Management
|
associates
|
|
associates
|
|
|
Total
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
30 June
|
48.2
|
|
193.6
|
114.8
|
|
169.5
|
526.1
|
76.3
|
602.4
|
|
98.0
|
|
|
700.4
|
|
2021
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
30
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
September
|
50.2
|
193.3
|
116.2
|
167.5
|
527.2
|
78.3
|
605.5
|
111.4
|
716.9
|
2021
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
For further information, please contact:
|
Investors
|
|
|
|
Simonetta Harding
|
Investor Relations
|
Tel: +44 (0)20 7658 3442
|
simonetta.harding@schroders.com
|
Press
|
|
|
|
Estelle Bibby
|
Media Relations
|
Tel: +44 (0)20 7658 3431
|
estelle.bibby@schroders.com
Notice
The information provided in this document in respect of AUM has not been subject to audit. The statements in this document are based on the Directors' current view and information known to them at the date of this document. Nothing in this document should be construed as a profit estimate or forecast or as a projection of future financial performance.
