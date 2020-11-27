Schroders : Schroder British Opportunities Trust plc announces IPO

Schroder British Opportunities Trust plc announces IPO
27/11/2020
Schroder British Opportunities Trust plc has today announced that it has raised gross proceeds of £75 million through the placing, offer for subscription and intermediaries offer of Ordinary Shares (the 'Initial Issue').
