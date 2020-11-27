Log in
SCHRODERS PLC    SDR   GB0002405495

SCHRODERS PLC

(SDR)
Schroders : Schroder British Opportunities Trust plc announces IPO

11/27/2020 | 12:21pm EST
Schroder British Opportunities Trust plc has today announced that it has raised gross proceeds of £75 million through the placing, offer for subscription and intermediaries offer of Ordinary Shares (the 'Initial Issue').

For more information about the Trust please visit the SBO website (for UK only).

Disclaimer

Schroders plc published this content on 27 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 November 2020 17:20:07 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
Financials
Sales 2020 2 039 M 2 725 M 2 725 M
Net income 2020 470 M 628 M 628 M
Net cash 2020 2 968 M 3 965 M 3 965 M
P/E ratio 2020 19,0x
Yield 2020 3,59%
Capitalization 8 083 M 10 776 M 10 798 M
EV / Sales 2020 2,51x
EV / Sales 2021 2,32x
Nbr of Employees 5 673
Free-Float 61,4%
Chart SCHRODERS PLC
Duration : Period :
Schroders plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SCHRODERS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 2 824,61 GBX
Last Close Price 3 177,00 GBX
Spread / Highest target 11,7%
Spread / Average Target -11,1%
Spread / Lowest Target -30,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Peter Harrison Group CEO & Executive Director
Michael William Romsey Dobson Chairman
Richard Keers Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Ashley Lester Global Head-Research
Stewart Carmichael Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SCHRODERS PLC-4.71%10 776
BLACKROCK, INC.39.97%107 308
BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT INC.8.08%61 393
UBS GROUP AG7.44%51 979
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION (THE)-19.79%35 773
T. ROWE PRICE GROUP INC.19.04%32 842
