Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Schroders plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SDR   GB0002405495

SCHRODERS PLC

(SDR)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Schroders : and Bank Muscat announce long-term strategic partnership

09/06/2021 | 09:22am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Schroders and Bank Muscat today announce that they are entering into a strategic partnership, combining Schroders investment and wealth management expertise and Bank Muscat's significant client base and distribution experience in Oman.

As the leading financial services provider in Oman, Bank Muscat serves the largest number of customers in the Sultanate. The bank is well recognised, both internationally and in Oman, for its large selection of personalised offerings and strong digital platforms, as well as its proactive and innovative customer-centric approach.

Using an interactive digital solution developed by Schroders, Bank Muscat's eligible clients will have the opportunity to build a personalised investment risk profile, backed by world-class investment expertise and best in class technology. Bank Muscat will work with clients to help them select suitable products from a suite of investment strategies spanning a broad range of asset classes and services that are currently offered by Schroders through a third-party dealing platform.

The partnership will support Schroders ongoing commitment to expanding its capabilities in the Middle East through forging long-term, mutually beneficial strategic relationships in the region. For Bank Muscat, the partnership will accelerate the development of its wealth management business and significantly expand its distribution capabilities, by offering a differentiated client solution.

Douglas Bourne, Schroders Country Head for the Middle East, commented:

'We are delighted to partner with Bank Muscat to support their delivery of a unique investment solution for their clients. We believe that Schroders 200 years of global investment experience, combined with Bank Muscat's extensive knowledge and traction within Oman's wealth management market, will result in a dynamic synergy that will enable Bank Muscat to offer a high value proposition and continue to strengthen Schroders' footprint in the Middle East.

'This partnership goes hand-in-hand with our strategy of building closer relationships across the region. We bring to this partnership the best of Schroders' global investment expertise and the extensive experience of our Wealth Management arm in providing outcome-orientated investment solutions.'

Abdullah Tamman Al Maashani, Deputy General Manager - Institutional Sales & Product Development, Bank Muscat commented:

'We have had a long-standing relationship with Schroders and this strategic partnership has been further secured following years of working together which has identified great potential for further collaboration.

'With Schroders broad suite of investment strategies and global capabilities combined with our robust distribution expertise, we are confident that this partnership will deliver positive outcomes for our clients. Importantly, Schroders shares our core value of placing our clients at the heart of everything we do and we are therefore looking forward to embarking on this long-term strategic partnership together.'

Disclaimer

Schroders plc published this content on 06 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 September 2021 13:21:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about SCHRODERS PLC
09:22aSCHRODERS : and Bank Muscat announce long-term strategic partnership
PU
07:41aSchroders among asset managers failing to make best practice list
RE
03:46aSchroders among asset managers failing to make best practice list
RE
09/02SCHRODERS : Capital expands Real Estate Capital Formation team
PU
08/26PETROFAC LIMITED : Holding in Company
DJ
08/25MOVES-Fidelity International China president leaves ahead of China fund busin..
RE
08/20Fortress mulls options after Morrisons agrees rival CD&R takeover
RE
08/19SCHRODERS : supports WeThe15; a global movement representing 15% of the world po..
PU
08/19SCHRODERS PLC : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
08/16SCHRODERS CLIMATE PROGRESS DASHBOARD : Record carbon prices and accelerating EV ..
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SCHRODERS PLC
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 2 438 M 3 375 M 3 375 M
Net income 2021 587 M 812 M 812 M
Net cash 2021 3 585 M 4 961 M 4 961 M
P/E ratio 2021 18,1x
Yield 2021 3,14%
Capitalization 9 721 M 13 477 M 13 454 M
EV / Sales 2021 2,52x
EV / Sales 2022 2,24x
Nbr of Employees 5 571
Free-Float 54,8%
Chart SCHRODERS PLC
Duration : Period :
Schroders plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SCHRODERS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 19
Last Close Price 3 793,00 GBX
Average target price 3 675,44 GBX
Spread / Average Target -3,10%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Peter Harrison Group CEO & Executive Director
Richard Keers Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Michael William Romsey Dobson Chairman
Dame Elizabeth Corley Chairman-Designate
Ashley Lester Global Head-Research
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SCHRODERS PLC13.67%13 477
BLACKROCK, INC.29.90%142 650
BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT INC.35.33%89 232
UBS GROUP AG22.65%58 199
T. ROWE PRICE GROUP, INC.44.38%49 602
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION (THE)27.07%46 551