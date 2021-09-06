Schroders : and Bank Muscat announce long-term strategic partnership

Schroders and Bank Muscat today announce that they are entering into a strategic partnership, combining Schroders investment and wealth management expertise and Bank Muscat's significant client base and distribution experience in Oman.

As the leading financial services provider in Oman, Bank Muscat serves the largest number of customers in the Sultanate. The bank is well recognised, both internationally and in Oman, for its large selection of personalised offerings and strong digital platforms, as well as its proactive and innovative customer-centric approach.

Using an interactive digital solution developed by Schroders, Bank Muscat's eligible clients will have the opportunity to build a personalised investment risk profile, backed by world-class investment expertise and best in class technology. Bank Muscat will work with clients to help them select suitable products from a suite of investment strategies spanning a broad range of asset classes and services that are currently offered by Schroders through a third-party dealing platform.

The partnership will support Schroders ongoing commitment to expanding its capabilities in the Middle East through forging long-term, mutually beneficial strategic relationships in the region. For Bank Muscat, the partnership will accelerate the development of its wealth management business and significantly expand its distribution capabilities, by offering a differentiated client solution.

Douglas Bourne, Schroders Country Head for the Middle East, commented:

'We are delighted to partner with Bank Muscat to support their delivery of a unique investment solution for their clients. We believe that Schroders 200 years of global investment experience, combined with Bank Muscat's extensive knowledge and traction within Oman's wealth management market, will result in a dynamic synergy that will enable Bank Muscat to offer a high value proposition and continue to strengthen Schroders' footprint in the Middle East.

'This partnership goes hand-in-hand with our strategy of building closer relationships across the region. We bring to this partnership the best of Schroders' global investment expertise and the extensive experience of our Wealth Management arm in providing outcome-orientated investment solutions.'

Abdullah Tamman Al Maashani, Deputy General Manager - Institutional Sales & Product Development, Bank Muscat commented:

'We have had a long-standing relationship with Schroders and this strategic partnership has been further secured following years of working together which has identified great potential for further collaboration.

'With Schroders broad suite of investment strategies and global capabilities combined with our robust distribution expertise, we are confident that this partnership will deliver positive outcomes for our clients. Importantly, Schroders shares our core value of placing our clients at the heart of everything we do and we are therefore looking forward to embarking on this long-term strategic partnership together.'