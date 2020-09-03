Schroders : announces senior leadership transition within its Schroder Secquaero business

Schroders today announces that Stephan Ruoff has succeeded Dirk Lohmann as Head of Schroder Secquaero, an insurance-linked securities (ILS) business within Schroder Investment Management Switzerland) AG. Stephan who was appointed Deputy Head of Schroder Secquaero as Dirk's designated successor in November 2019 has assumed the new role this month, as planned. He brings long-standing and extensive underwriting and senior management experience. As the former CEO of Tokio Millennium Re, which acted as a service provider for a large number of ILS managers, he has broad and deep knowledge of the alternative capital market for reinsurance. Dirk, a co-founder of Secquaero Advisors AG, the predecessor of Schroder Secquaero, will remain with the organisation as Chairman of the Schroder Secquaero business, a newly-created position. In this capacity, Dirk will continue to provide his extensive market intelligence and expertise to the team, serve as a member of the investment committee and continue to mentor the Schroder Secquaero management team. In addition, he will focus on developing new business opportunities and strategic ventures. Additionally, Flavio Matter, Senior Underwriter Non-life, was promoted last month to Head of Origination to lead the now combined underwriting and transaction management teams. Flavio joined Secquaero Advisors AG in October 2014 and has over 15 years of natural catastrophe modelling and reinsurance underwriting experience. Earlier this summer, Mark Gibson joined Schroder Secquaero as ILS Solutions Manager, based in London. Mark will act as a lead coordinator across new product development, expanding existing products and supporting the wider Schroders sales activities, whilst representing ILS in Schroders' London headquarters. Mark has over three decades of insurance and capital market experience. Most recently, he was Alternative Capital Director at Neon Underwriting, where he was also a member of the Executive Committee. Georg Wunderlin, Global Head of Private Assets said: 'Under Dirk's leadership Schroder Secquaero has grown to become a significant player in insurance-linked investment markets. It is a key priority of our strategy to continue to build out our market position in this space. With Dirk as Chairman and Stephan as Head of Schroder Secquaero we can pride ourselves on a leadership team which boasts unique experience in the ILS marketplace. I wish them the best of luck for their new positions.' Dirk Lohmann, Chairman of Schroder Secquaero said: 'I wish Stephan all the best as my successor. I am confident that he will take Schroder Secquaero to the next level as we develop new insurance-linked investment solutions and products for our client base. I look forward to my new role as Chairman and supporting Stephan and the team going forward.' Stephan Ruoff, Head of Schroder Secquaero said: 'I am very pleased with the opportunity to assume the role as Head of Schroder Secquero and I am very thankful to Dirk for his leadership and guidance in the last few months, as well as his continued support for the organisation. I am also convinced that with the changes we have implemented we are well prepared for the next stage of growth.'