  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Schroders plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SDR   GB00BP9LHF23

SCHRODERS PLC

(SDR)
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  05:32:14 2023-03-02 am EST
484.85 GBX   -3.07%
05:12aSchroders annual profit, revenue fall but edges up dividend
AN
04:36aFTSE 100 Falls as Traders Weigh Earnings
DJ
03:47aSterling Falls as Cautious Remarks From BOE's Bailey Weigh
DJ
Schroders annual profit, revenue fall but edges up dividend

03/02/2023 | 05:12am EST
(Alliance News) - Schroders PLC on Thursday said annual profit and revenue both fell, citing market challenges across 2022, although it did declare an increased dividend for shareholders.

The London-based investment manager said 2022 pretax profit was down 23% to GBP586.9 million from GBP764.1 million in 2021.

Revenue slipped by 2.4% to GBP2.89 billion from GBP2.96 billion, while operating expenses increased 4.2% to GBP1.75 billion from GBP1.68 billion.

Despite this, Schroders marginally raised its payout to shareholders. The company declared a final dividend of 15.0 pence per share, giving a total annual dividend of 21.50p, up 0.5% from 21.40p a year earlier.

Shares in Schroders were down 3.3% to 483.90 pence each in London on Thursday morning.

"The market challenges of 2022 provided a stress test for our strategy. I am encouraged by our resilient performance and that our strategy is working. The businesses we have been building in recent years - across wealth management, private assets and solutions - performed strongly. They are all playing an increasingly important part in our growth and now represent 53% of the group's assets under management," said Chief Executive Officer Peter Harrison.

Assets under management on December 31 were valued at GBP737.5 billion, down 3.8% from GBP766.7 billion.

Harrison continued: "Schroders Capital, our private assets business, had a record year with GBP17.5 billion of fundraising, with particular strength in real estate and private equity. Despite the market dynamics, our wealth management advice businesses had a good year, delivering strong organic growth of 6.6%, while we also continued to build scale in Schroders Solutions."

Looking ahead, Schroders said it has started 2023 positively and is confident about the company's trajectory, particularly in Schroders Solutions. This division provides investment and advisory services to pension schemes, official institutions, and insurers, and to individual investors and their intermediaries.

Schroders Solutions was expanded at the beginning of 2022 with the acquisition of the similar business of River & Mercantile.

Schroders claimed to be an early investor in environmental, social and governance opportunities, which it said has "proven to be the right decision and we will continue to invest in 2023 and beyond", improving its existing capabilities in this area.

By Greg Rosenvinge, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Financials
Sales 2022 2 394 M 2 877 M 2 877 M
Net income 2022 490 M 589 M 589 M
Net cash 2022 3 814 M 4 584 M 4 584 M
P/E ratio 2022 16,9x
Yield 2022 4,30%
Capitalization 7 911 M 9 509 M 9 509 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,71x
EV / Sales 2023 1,66x
Nbr of Employees 5 750
Free-Float 54,2%
Chart SCHRODERS PLC
Duration : Period :
Schroders plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SCHRODERS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 500,20 GBX
Average target price 470,43 GBX
Spread / Average Target -5,95%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Peter Harrison Group CEO & Executive Director
Richard Keers Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Dame Elizabeth Corley Chairman
Jamie Ovenden Chief Technology Officer
Johanna Kate Kyrklund Group Chief Investment Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SCHRODERS PLC14.72%9 509
BLACKROCK, INC.-3.96%102 245
UBS GROUP AG18.05%67 234
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION (THE)11.78%40 400
AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL, INC.10.25%36 141
STATE STREET CORPORATION15.39%30 834