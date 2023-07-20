Schroders, the global investment management firm, has today announced a series of promotions in its global Client Group, enhancing its client-first culture and commitment to its people.

Chris Durack, Head of Asia Pacific, and Karine Szenberg, Head of Europe and Global Head of Product & Marketing, have been appointed to Co-Heads of its Client Group. Both Durack and Szenberg are internal promotions and will report to Group Chief Executive, Peter Harrison.

In their new roles, Durack and Szenberg will be responsible for leading the Client Group and driving growth across the business. They will work closely with the investment teams with the aim to deliver the best investment outcomes for clients, and collaborate across the business to provide superior support to clients.

Schroders' regional structure remains critical to the development of its diverse client base and understanding of the nuances of local markets. Karine and Chris will therefore retain overall responsibility for their regions.

In order to bring more specialist expertise to focus areas for clients, Schroders has also made a series of internal promotions to the senior leadership of the Client Group. These colleagues will join Schroders' Group Management Committee and report to the Co-Heads of Client Group:

Carla Bergareche , Global Head of Wealth*, Client Group

, Global Head of Wealth*, Client Group Katherine Cox, Global Head of Long-Term Asset Owners**, Client Group

Global Head of Long-Term Asset Owners**, Client Group Lesley-Ann Morgan , Global Head of Pensions and Retirement, Client Group

, Global Head of Pensions and Retirement, Client Group David White, Global Head of Insurance, Client Group alongside his responsibilities as Chief Executive Officer, Benchmark

Peter Harrison, Group Chief Executive, Schroders, commented:

"Schroders' 200 year history rests upon a consistent practice of understanding our clients and putting their interests first. Our growth in recent years has led to a broader client base, with different segments requiring increasingly sophisticated, specialist solutions. Today's announcements strengthen our client-first culture. The individuals leading this next phase of our evolution share a core set of skills: specialist expertise, commercial acumen and regional insight. They are all internal appointments, and I'm delighted that we have been able to draw on the incredible talent pool we have nurtured at Schroders."

* Includes wealth managers, financial advisers and platforms

** Includes official institutions, sovereign wealth funds and endowments