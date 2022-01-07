Log in
    SDR   GB0002405495

SCHRODERS PLC

(SDR)
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe - 01/07 06:24:31 am
3513.5 GBX   +0.13%
Schroders : appoints new Head of Corporate Governance

01/07/2022 | 06:08am EST
Schroders has appointed Tim Goodman to the role of Head of Corporate Governance, where he will focus on further developing Schroders engagement and voting on corporate governance matters globally.

Tim brings with him 29 years of experience across the Environmental, Sustainability and Governance (ESG), as well as the responsible investor and corporate communities sectors more broadly. He will be based at Schroders head office in London.

Prior to joining Schroders, Tim spent 14 years at Federated Hermes, including most recently as Director of Engagement where he focused on the energy, technology, consumer goods and retail sectors. He also previously worked in the insurance industry and held various senior management roles before becoming a company secretary at the UK-listed Domestic & General Group plc.

Tim is a member of the Institute of Chartered Secretaries and Administrators, having obtained the institute prize for the best overall performance when he qualified. He is also a former member of the US Council of Institutional Investors' Corporate Governance Advisory Council and a former chair of the UK Quoted Companies Alliance Corporate Governance Committee, where he co-authored several publications.

Kimberley Lewis, Head of Active Ownership, commented:

"Tim is a well-seasoned, highly respected professional within the sustainability, responsible investing and corporate stewardship sectors both in the UK, as well as in North America. We are delighted that he is joining us to further drive our active engagement, with the companies that we invest in, through dialogue, engagement and voting at annual general meetings."

Disclaimer

Schroders plc published this content on 07 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 January 2022 11:07:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Analyst Recommendations on SCHRODERS PLC
Financials
Sales 2021 2 375 M 3 219 M 3 219 M
Net income 2021 571 M 774 M 774 M
Net cash 2021 3 865 M 5 239 M 5 239 M
P/E ratio 2021 16,9x
Yield 2021 3,42%
Capitalization 8 906 M 12 055 M 12 071 M
EV / Sales 2021 2,12x
EV / Sales 2022 1,89x
Nbr of Employees 5 571
Free-Float 54,8%
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 19
Last Close Price 3 509,00 GBX
Average target price 3 685,50 GBX
Spread / Average Target 5,03%
Managers and Directors
Peter Harrison Group CEO & Executive Director
Richard Keers Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Michael William Romsey Dobson Chairman
Ashley Lester Global Head-Research
Stewart Carmichael Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SCHRODERS PLC-1.43%12 055
BLACKROCK, INC.-2.19%136 040
BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT INC.-4.14%90 312
UBS GROUP AG5.60%65 016
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION (THE)5.54%50 623
T. ROWE PRICE GROUP, INC.-3.37%43 552