Schroders : completes acquisition of wealth management family office specialist Sandaire

Schroders is today announcing that it has completed the acquisition of Sandaire, the specialist London-based family office, cementing Cazenove Capital's position as one of the UK's leading advisers to families of significant wealth.

The agreement to acquire the business, which was announced on 18 September 2020, has now received regulatory approval. This acquisition will combine the boutique-style service of Sandaire with the depth of international investment expertise, financial stability and strength of Schroders, a FTSE 100 company still largely owned by the family who founded it over two centuries ago.

The founder of Sandaire, Alex Scott has remained with the business and taken the role of Chair of Schroders Global Family Office Services.

Mary-Anne Daly, Chief Executive at Cazenove Capital, said:

'We are delighted to confirm the completion of this acquisition and formally welcome the Sandaire team on-board. The combination of our two businesses will bring significant benefits and enhanced opportunities to clients. The established heritages of our two firms and shared culture of service excellence, combined with the depth of our investment resource and continuous investment in people and technology, will allow us to sustain our presence by the side of our clients for generations to come.'

Alex Scott, Founder of Sandaire, said:

'I am very enthusiastic about the new chapter that lies ahead as we join forces for the benefit of our combined client base across the UK and globally.'

'We believe that by bringing together Sandaire's specialist expertise in Family Offices, Cazenove Capital's position as one of the UK's leading advisers to families of significant wealth and Schroders' impressive global reach and investment capability, we have created a solid foundation to deliver a truly unique and compelling proposition to our clients.'