  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Schroders plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SDR   GB00BP9LHF23

SCHRODERS PLC

(SDR)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  07:36:41 2023-05-25 am EDT
450.40 GBX   -0.42%
07:28aSchroders : continues expansion of UK LDI team
PU
05/23SCHRODERS : Threshold crossings
CO
05/22Charts in perspective
MS
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Schroders : continues expansion of UK LDI team

05/25/2023 | 07:28am EDT
Schroders has announced today continued investment in its Liability Driven Investment (LDI) team in the UK with the appointment of two senior LDI Solutions Managers to support the sustained growth of the business.

Owen Davies joins from Russell Investments and Sunil Patel from Willis Towers Watson. These appointments build on a number of recent hires across the LDI team, including Declan Gorton and James Whales, made in the last six months in response to strong growth in the business.

Owen spent eight years at Russell Investments, most recently as a Director in the EMEA Client Strategy and Advice team. Prior to joining Russell Investments Owen was an Investment Consultant, holding roles at Capita Employee Benefits (where he qualified as an Actuary) and Mercer. Owen joined the industry in 2008.

Sunil joins from Willis Towers Watson, a veteran of the firm with over 17 years of service in a variety of Investment and Pensions roles. A qualified Actuary, most recently Sunil was Head of Clients LDI leading the London and Reigate LDI team.

Sunil and Owen will report to Philip Howard, Head of LDI Solutions who along with Senior LDI Solutions Manager Marcella Murphy, are responsible for the development and growth of this key component within Schroders Solutions.

Schroders' LDI team consists of Trading, Portfolio Management, Solutions Management and Solutions Change Management specialists. It is responsible for hedging in excess of £40 billion of liabilities with over 260 clients (as at 31 December 2022) on behalf of its UK client base.

James Barham, Executive Chairman, Schroders Solutions, commented:

"The Schroders' LDI team has experienced a surge in new business activity over the past nine months, as trustees re-evaluate their governance arrangements and providers in the aftermath of the gilt crisis in Autumn 2022. Our innovative LDI platform approach, which enables supporting assets, and our ability to make segregated LDI available to a wide variety of schemes, sets us apart from other providers in the industry. This, combined with our absolute focus on client engagement and delivery, ensures we remain one of the leading providers of this critical investment solution. We are pleased to welcome Owen and Sunil, who bring a wealth of experience to our team during this exciting period of growth."

Philip Howard, Head of LDI Solutions, commented:

"At Schroders, we pride ourselves on our client-centric values and commitment to delivering the best possible outcomes for our clients. That's why I am thrilled to welcome Owen and Sunil to our LDI Solutions team. Both have demonstrated clear ownership and accountability for client outcomes throughout their careers. We are confident that their expertise and dedication will play a key role in supporting our growing business."Schroders Solutions offers advice and solutions, working in partnership with pension funds, financial services and other large institutions. The business builds bespoke investment solutions and strategies, designed to meet complex needs through Fiduciary and Liability Management, and other investment management services. Schroders Solutions manages £219.3bn in assets (as at 31 March 2023) across a range of outcome orientated growth, income, LDI and CDI portfolios, as well as insurance and risk management strategies.

Attachments

Disclaimer

Schroders plc published this content on 25 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 May 2023 11:27:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 2 452 M 3 034 M 3 034 M
Net income 2023 459 M 568 M 568 M
Net cash 2023 2 994 M 3 704 M 3 704 M
P/E ratio 2023 15,7x
Yield 2023 4,74%
Capitalization 7 123 M 8 812 M 8 812 M
EV / Sales 2023 1,68x
EV / Sales 2024 1,46x
Nbr of Employees 6 434
Free-Float 57,4%
Chart SCHRODERS PLC
Duration : Period :
Schroders plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SCHRODERS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 452,30 GBX
Average target price 471,14 GBX
Spread / Average Target 4,17%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Peter Harrison Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Richard Keers Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Dame Elizabeth Corley Chairman
Jamie Ovenden Chief Technology Officer
Meagen Burnett Deputy Group Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SCHRODERS PLC3.74%8 812
BLACKROCK, INC.-7.57%98 095
UBS GROUP AG3.78%58 987
BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT INC.-2.25%50 146
APOLLO GLOBAL MANAGEMENT, INC.0.83%35 729
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION (THE)-9.62%31 897
