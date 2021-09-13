Schroders : enhances sustainability data in its annual Assessment of Value Report

Schroders is today announcing the inclusion of sustainability data at an individual fund level in its next Assessment of Value Report (AoV)[1], further demonstrating its commitment to enhancing the transparency of investment information for its clients.

Schroders AoV approach is currently aligned with the seven areas required by the Financial Conduct Authority's (FCA) rules which encompass performance, costs, charges and quality of service. The AoV reports are also aligned with Schroders core purpose to provide the best possible service and investment performance to its clients through active management.

Our two published AoV reports described Schroders' approach to sustainable investing. As part of our focus on sustainability, Schroders announced this year that its investors are now integrating Environmental, Social and Corporate Governance factors into their decision-making across all the investments managed on behalf of clients.

We recognise the importance of transparency[2] and have been focused on providing appropriate information to our clients for the funds we manage. We are now enhancing the transparency of our sustainable and impact investing related information by adding individual fund level sustainability data, as well as insights around active ownership. This will be supported by impactIQ, our proprietary award-winning[3] measurement tools. This additional information will also be reflected for relevant funds in our fund factsheets, which will be implemented during 2022.

Schroders produced its first annual Assessment of Value report in April 2020 and our subsequent report in 2021. This followed the FCA's introduction of new rules designed to strengthen firms' assessments of the overall value that their funds deliver to investors.

Schroders completed a rigorous review of its UK fund ranges in 2020 and 2021 and has subsequently implemented changes that benefit and bring savings for our investors.

James Rainbow, Chairman of Schroder Unit Trusts Limited and Head of Schroders UK business, commented:

'Our aim is to be at the forefront of responding to market demands and ensuring investments remain suitable for our clients' needs. Our two published Assessment of Value reports have described Schroders approach to sustainable investing. We are now going one step further by including sustainability data for all of our funds. We see this as an opportunity for Schroders as an active manager to differentiate ourselves by enhancing transparency around sustainability and demonstrate additional value to our clients.'

Andy Howard, Global Head of Sustainable Investing, Schroders commented:

'As an active asset manager, it is important that we help our investment teams assess the potential social and environmental impacts of our clients' investments and be able to estimate and quantify them. We do this with impactIQ, our set of proprietary tools.

'These tools help our investment teams quantify the sustainability risks and potential impacts of issuers in which we invest and enable our clients to apply a similar lens to the portfolios we manage for them. They enrich our research process and enable our analysts and fund managers to ask questions of how a company is managing its business, the impact this might have on society and stakeholders or how they contribute to sustainable themes.

'As investors and as guardians of our clients' assets, we seek to actively influence corporate behaviours so that the companies in which we invest are managed in a more sustainable way. Using the influence we have over these companies we can encourage them to prepare for the pressures building in their industries - this is integral to our investment principles.

'We are pleased that the data we will include in our next Assessment of Value report will help our clients better assess the impact of their investments across a range of sustainability measures.'

[1] To be published in April 2022

[2]Schroders Global Investor Study 2020, 93% of participants said they required more information on what makes a company sustainable

[3] We have received the following awards to date: 'Prix Impact' awarded by Option Finance in France in 2019; Impact Award granted by Environmental Finance in the UK in 2020; Most Innovative ESG Product awarded for SustainEx by an independent panel of judges comprised of representatives from leading financial firms, academics and experts at the annual ESG Investing Awards in the UK in 2021