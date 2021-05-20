Schroders joins investor rebellion over FirstGroup deal

May 20 (Reuters) - FirstGroup's second-biggest shareholder,
Schroders, said on Thursday it planned to vote against the
company's $4.6 billion sale of its North American bus businesses
to private equity firm EQT, joining top investor
Coast Capital in opposing the deal.
The move comes after activist hedge fund Coast Capital asked
other FirstGroup investors to vote against the proposed sale of
the "crown jewel assets," unless the offer was improved.
"We have the intention of voting against the deal as it
stands, as we believe it undervalues these businesses," a
Schroders spokesperson said in an emailed statement.
FirstGroup said on Tuesday it "followed a comprehensive and
competitive process in order to seek the best possible price"
for the assets.
The deal has the backing of Columbia Threadneedle
Investments, FirstGroup's third-largest shareholder with a stake
of around 10%.
The company will hold a general meeting on May 27 to vote on
the proposed deal.
Schroder Investment Management owns nearly 12% of
FirstGroup, while Coast Capital owns nearly 14%, Refinitiv Eikon
data showed.
(Reporting by Yadarisa Shabong in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya
Soni)