Schroders : Schroder BSC Social Impact Trust plc demonstrates tangible local impact of investments with pioneering interactive map

The Schroder BSC Social Impact Trust plc (SBSI) has launched a pioneering social impact map which provides investors with real insights into the social impact that the Trust's investments are delivering across the UK.

This newly launched investment trust provides investors with unique access to a diversified portfolio of high impact private investments which are focused on tackling social challenges in the UK, whilst also targeting financial strong financial returns.

From a charitable group of companies that provide care services for people with learning disabilities in Scotland, to an organisation that helps vulnerable women in Devon take control of their lives, the social impact map provides a birds eye view of where the Trust's impact is felt across the UK.

This fully interactive map also includes regional breakdowns in order to show where in the UK the impact is taking place, as well as greater transparency on which organisation the Trust is invested in. It also provides information on which of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals are being address in each investment.

Notably, the map also incorporates an overlay of Indices of Multiple Deprivation (IMD) which are widely used datasets within the UK to classify relative deprivation. By mapping where the investments of the Trust are having an impact locally against the backdrop of the IMD, we can see that many of the investments are creating positive impact in some of the most deprived areas in the UK.

Alongside the map, the Trust's Portfolio Managers will regularly share impact case studies using globally recognised impact frameworks. This will provide further insight into their investment approach and convey how the Trust and its shareholders are addressing social challenges and positively impacting people's lives in the UK.

Andy Howard, Global Head of Sustainable Investment, Schroders, said:

'The map will help our clients better understand the direct impact their investments are having on local communities across the UK. This will demonstrate to clients the real value their investments are having and also provide tangible and crucial evidence of how the Trust is working to address some of the big societal challenges the UK faces.

'Furthermore, the findings of Schroders annual Global Investor study in 2020[1]revealed that investors increasingly want their investments to have a positive local impact. For example, 70% of respondents said social responsibility (e.g. impact on communities and society) was at the top of their agendas and a factor of growing importance in their investment portfolios.'

Christine Chang, Deputy CIO of Big Society Capital, said:

'By showing where the Trust's investments are having an impact, we aim to bring to life for investors how their objectives of seeking a positive social impact by effective delivery of social outcomes to more vulnerable groups alongside a financial return are being met.'

The Schroder BSC UK Social Impact Trust invests in a diversified portfolio designed to deliver high social impact alongside good risk adjusted returns to investors, with low correlation to traditional financial markets. The portfolio spans across the UK with a focus on three primary areas: high impact housing, debt for social enterprises and social outcomes contracts.

This Trust brings together the experience and expertise of global asset manager Schroders alongside Big Society Capital, one of the UK's leading impact investors, to provide investors with unique access to a diversified portfolio of high-impact private market investments within a liquid investment vehicle.

To access the interactive map, please click here.