Schroders : Signs Leadership Pledge for Better Workplace Mental Health

Today, Schroders confirms that it has signed the Global Business Collaboration for Better Workplace Mental Health's Leadership Pledge to reinforce its commitment to raising awareness and enabling support for mental health in the workplace.

As a business leader, Schroders recognises that it has a responsibility to act in order to eradicate the stigma and bias associated with ill mental health in the workplace.

The Global Business Collaboration for Better Workplace Mental Health brings together like-minded leaders from across different sectors and regions to effect real change in the way that workplace mental health is addressed.

By signing the Leadership Pledge, Schroders will take tangible steps to ensure that mental health is treated as a priority within the organisation and brought to the top of the business agenda, in all of the regions in which we operate.

These steps include continuing to develop and deliver an action plan to support good mental health across Schroders' employees and promoting an open dialogue and culture around mental health, working towards eliminating existing stigmas.

In addition, Schroders is already taking proactive steps to develop our culture and ways of working to create an environment that stimulates positive mental health and mitigates the risk of mental ill-health. To demonstrate our commitment, Schroders will regularly measure the impact of our efforts and report on our progress in addressing these issues.

Emma Holden, Global Head of Human Resources, Schroders, commented:

'The Covid-19 pandemic has shone a spotlight on mental health and well-being. It is even more important than ever that business leaders acknowledge their responsibility as an employer to do their best in supporting their employees' mental and physical health.

'At Schroders we are committed to being an employer of choice, and our people are central to the ongoing success of the business. However, we recognise that in order for our people to be successful, both in a personal and professional capacity, good mental health is a core component of this.

'As an organisation we have been very mindful to take a holistic approach and ensure our commitment to mental health and wellbeing is represented in our wider business strategies including how we conduct our business and invest.

'We are proud of the significant strides that we have already taken to address this, however we know that more works needs to be done. Signing the Leadership Pledge demonstrates mental health in the workplace is a key priority for Schroders, and that we are proactively taking steps in order improve the support and resources available to our employees worldwide.

'As a global asset manager we have an important role to play as advocates for addressing mental health in the workplace. At Schroders, we intend to lead by example and continue take meaningful steps to inspire and influence change within our organisation, and beyond.'