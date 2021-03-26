Schroders : announces acquisition of remaining minority interest in Benchmark Capital

Schroders today announces the acquisition of the remaining minority interest in Benchmark Capital, an award-winning, technology-driven wealth management business.

Benchmark, which has over £17 billion of assets under administration on behalf of over 1,000 advisers, joined the Schroders Group in 2016.

Today's announcement further builds on Schroders strategic priority of continuing to expand our wealth management offering.

Benchmark, a market-leading business, offers a leading range of services to UK financial advisers from network services, to platform and CRM technology, to managed portfolio services, as well as succession management for advisers, through business sale. Benchmark has grown rapidly over the past few years through a combination of organic and inorganic expansion; Benchmark acquired TRPP Wealth Management and Mayfair Wealth Management in 2020, and in 2019 acquired Mitchell & Company and a majority stake in Finura Partners.

Benchmark founder Ian Cooke will take on a new role as a Special Adviser and will be appointed as a Non-Executive Director in due course, once the handover of his regulatory responsibilities to David are complete. He has been the key driver behind turning Benchmark into a leading business, passionate about delivering long-term value for its clients in a fast-changing world. In addition to his new roles, Ian will continue to be a client of Benchmark Capital and has a long-term deal to use their technology, compliance and adviser support services.

As part of a detailed succession plan, David White will be promoted to CEO of the Benchmark Capital Group as of 1 April 2021. David joined Benchmark Capital from Zurich Insurance in February 2020 as Group Managing Director.

Since joining David has been working closely with Ian to ensure he has a full understanding and overview of the entire business.

Peter Hall, Global Head of Wealth Management and Chair of Benchmark, commented:

'Ian created a remarkable business with £17 billion assets and it is important that he will continue to help us with his insights on technology and the evolving needs of advisers in his role as Non-Executive Director. We have been planning Ian's succession for several years and David is an excellent successor as CEO to achieve our ambitious growth plans.

'The full completion of the Benchmark acquisition further builds on Schroders core strategic priority of continuing to expand our wealth management offering and we look as we look forward to collaborating ever more closely with our high-quality colleagues in Benchmark.'

Ian Cooke, CEO of Benchmark, commented:

'Our principle focus at Benchmark has always been on making advisers' lives easier and hopefully we have achieved this under my leadership. I am sure that this will absolutely remain the key focus under the full ownership of Schroders and I am excited to remain as a Director and Adviser to the business, confident in the knowledge that in David I have a great successor as CEO.'

The senior management roster of Benchmark has been further strengthened recently, with Ed Dymott joining in February from Aegon. He is responsible for overseeing the adviser proposition across the group.

Furthermore, Keith Hare, Group Head of Business Development and Jo French, Chief Operating Officer, remain invaluable members of the senior leadership team.