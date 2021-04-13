Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Schroders plc    SDR   GB0002405495

SCHRODERS PLC

(SDR)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Schroders : rsquo; Global Head of Human Resources joins Government taskforce to boost diversity in the workforce #WhoGetsAhead

04/13/2021 | 04:31am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Schroders' Global Head of Human Resources joins Government taskforce to boost diversity in the workforce #WhoGetsAhead
Schroders' Global Head of Human Resources joins Government taskforce to boost diversity in the workforce #WhoGetsAhead

Schroders is today proud to announce that its Global Head of Human Resources, Emma Holden, has been appointed to the Advisory Board of a taskforce to boost socio-economic diversity at senior levels in UK financial and professional services.

13/04/2021

Schroders is today proud to announce that its Global Head of Human Resources, Emma Holden, has been appointed to the Advisory Board of a taskforce to boost socio-economic diversity at senior levels in UK financial and professional services.

13/04/2021

Schroders is today proud to announce that its Global Head of Human Resources, Emma Holden, has been appointed to the Advisory Board of a taskforce to boost socio-economic diversity at senior levels in UK financial and professional services.

Commissioned by the HM Treasury and the Department for Business, Energy & Industrial Strategy and led by the City of London Corporation, this independent taskforce was founded on the vision of 'equity of progression,' where high performance is valued over socioeconomic differences.

Research from across eight financial services firm revealed that employees from non-professional backgrounds progress 25% slower than their peers, with no link to performance.[1]

The aim of the taskforce is to break down the socio-economic barriers to progression and enable all talented people to achieve their full potential, irrespective of background.

This in line with Schroders' corporate responsibility framework; focused on improving futures in our communities by reducing inequality and tackling social mobility.

Emma Holden, Global Head of Human Resources, Schroders, commented:

'At Schroders we believe that diversity is crucial to our continued success as a business. Attracting and retaining talented people who can understand and embrace different perspectives ultimately leads to more insightful and innovative perspectives for our clients.

'As a new member of the Advisory Task Force, I am optimistic about the opportunity to work alongside like-minded people to specifically address social-economic diversity in the City of London, continuing to widening our appeal to talented individuals who can learn, grow and build attractive careers, realising their personal goals.'

At Schroders our people are central to our success. We believe that fostering a diverse and inclusive environment is critical to attracting and retaining talented individuals.

For the second consecutive year Schroders has committed to supporting Key4Life, to help transform the futures of some of the most marginalised young people in society through life-changing programmes.

This year, we also announced that we have partnered with the Social Business Trust (SBT) to support high growth potential social enterprises.

Find more about Diversity and Inclusion at Schroders here.

[1]The Bridge Group (2020) Who gets ahead and how? Research - Bridge Group (thebridgegroup.org.uk)

Disclaimer

Schroders plc published this content on 13 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 April 2021 08:30:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about SCHRODERS PLC
04:31aSCHRODERS  : rsquo; Global Head of Human Resources joins Government taskforce to..
PU
04/12SCHRODERS  : joins GIIN, the Global Impact Investing Network
PU
04/08SCHRODERS PLC  : Crossing thresholds
CO
04/07SCHRODERS  : £4 billion UK Investment Solutions business to launch low-cost Mult..
PU
04/01SCHRODERS VIRTUAL SUSTAINABILITY MAS : Why investors should expect to deliver mo..
PU
04/01SCHRODERS  : partners with Key4Life to address youth-reoffending and improve fut..
PU
03/31SCHRODERS  : BlackRock de-registers Shanghai unit, focuses on China mutual fund ..
RE
03/30SCHRODERS  : publishes its fifth consecutive Gender Pay Gap Report
PU
03/30Roadmap to Transparency - Event ESG
03/27SCHRODERS : MyStory series demonstrates commitment to delivering more than retur..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 2 314 M 3 181 M 3 181 M
Net income 2021 552 M 759 M 759 M
Net cash 2021 3 723 M 5 118 M 5 118 M
P/E ratio 2021 18,8x
Yield 2021 3,14%
Capitalization 9 403 M 12 926 M 12 926 M
EV / Sales 2021 2,45x
EV / Sales 2022 2,18x
Nbr of Employees 5 571
Free-Float 61,4%
Chart SCHRODERS PLC
Duration : Period :
Schroders plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SCHRODERS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 3 421,63 GBX
Last Close Price 3 643,00 GBX
Spread / Highest target 12,5%
Spread / Average Target -6,08%
Spread / Lowest Target -23,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Peter Harrison Group CEO & Executive Director
Richard Keers Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Michael William Romsey Dobson Chairman
Ashley Lester Global Head-Research
Stewart Carmichael Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SCHRODERS PLC9.17%12 926
BLACKROCK, INC.12.03%123 386
BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT INC.9.71%68 774
UBS GROUP AG18.89%57 283
THE BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION14.56%42 724
T. ROWE PRICE GROUP, INC.18.58%40 832
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ