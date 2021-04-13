Schroders : rsquo; Global Head of Human Resources joins Government taskforce to boost diversity in the workforce #WhoGetsAhead

Schroders is today proud to announce that its Global Head of Human Resources, Emma Holden, has been appointed to the Advisory Board of a taskforce to boost socio-economic diversity at senior levels in UK financial and professional services.

Commissioned by the HM Treasury and the Department for Business, Energy & Industrial Strategy and led by the City of London Corporation, this independent taskforce was founded on the vision of 'equity of progression,' where high performance is valued over socioeconomic differences.

Research from across eight financial services firm revealed that employees from non-professional backgrounds progress 25% slower than their peers, with no link to performance.[1]

The aim of the taskforce is to break down the socio-economic barriers to progression and enable all talented people to achieve their full potential, irrespective of background.

This in line with Schroders' corporate responsibility framework; focused on improving futures in our communities by reducing inequality and tackling social mobility.

Emma Holden, Global Head of Human Resources, Schroders, commented:

'At Schroders we believe that diversity is crucial to our continued success as a business. Attracting and retaining talented people who can understand and embrace different perspectives ultimately leads to more insightful and innovative perspectives for our clients.

'As a new member of the Advisory Task Force, I am optimistic about the opportunity to work alongside like-minded people to specifically address social-economic diversity in the City of London, continuing to widening our appeal to talented individuals who can learn, grow and build attractive careers, realising their personal goals.'

At Schroders our people are central to our success. We believe that fostering a diverse and inclusive environment is critical to attracting and retaining talented individuals.

For the second consecutive year Schroders has committed to supporting Key4Life, to help transform the futures of some of the most marginalised young people in society through life-changing programmes.

This year, we also announced that we have partnered with the Social Business Trust (SBT) to support high growth potential social enterprises.

Find more about Diversity and Inclusion at Schroders here.

[1]The Bridge Group (2020) Who gets ahead and how? Research - Bridge Group (thebridgegroup.org.uk)