LONDON, Feb 29 (Reuters) - British asset manager Schroders saw assets under management edge up in 2023, in a sign some active managers are beginning to stem the flow of client cash shifting to passive rivals.

Active fund managers faced tough trading conditions last year as more clients sought safer havens for their cash in volatile markets, with index-tracking funds showing enduring popularity.

Analysts at JPMorgan said Schroders missed analyst forecasts for operating profit, adding that investors would want clarity on its ability to control costs in 2024.

Schroders booked restructuring costs of 86.2 million pounds in 2023, which contributed to a 9% dip in operating profit to 661 million pounds in 2023, down on 723 million pounds the prior year.

It said the one-off charge related to job losses, reducing office space and technology changes. It pledged to pay shareholders a final dividend of 15 pence per share.

Schroders CEO Peter Harrison said markets remained unsettled ahead of a year of electoral change in many countries, but the firm also saw opportunities, with the prospect of interest rates falling and clients moving back into risk assets.

Schroders reported total assets of 750.6 billion pounds ($950 billion) at the end of the year on Thursday, up 2% on 737.5 billion pounds at the start of the year.

It also reported net inflows of just 1 billion pounds, but this compared to net outflows of 7.6 billion pounds in 2022.

Some of Schroders' rivals have reported ongoing outflows of client cash, including abrdn, which pledged deep cost cuts last month in a bid to improve its performance.

Harrison has targeted growth in areas including private markets and pension services for big corporate clients, and earlier this month agreed a tie-up with supermarket giant Tesco to manage its defined benefit scheme.

The company said strategic high growth areas now made up 56% of its total assets. ($1 = 0.7898 pounds) (Reporting by Iain Withers, editing by Sinead Cruise)