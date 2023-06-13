Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Schroders plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SDR   GB00BP9LHF23

SCHRODERS PLC

(SDR)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  04:45:23 2023-06-13 am EDT
453.60 GBX   -0.31%
04:24aSchroders says Wealth Management assets under management grow
AN
02:00aInvestors may exit consumer goods firms over EU deforestation law
RE
06/12Schroders : UK Financial Adviser Pulse Survey 2023
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Schroders says Wealth Management assets under management grow

06/13/2023 | 04:24am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(Alliance News) - Schroders PLC on Tuesday said assets under management in its Wealth Management division grew in the four months ended April 30, and it expects more growth ahead.

Ahead of a capital market day in London focused on the Wealth Management business, the investment manager said assets under management for the division on April 30 were GBP115.6 billion, up 3.7% from GBP111.4 billion on December 31. This was supported by net new business of GBP2.9 billion, Schroders said.

Schroders has three units within its Wealth Management business.

Cazenove Capital & International will "continue to leverage its position in the high-net-worth bracket accelerated by the newly launched regional offices", Schroders said.

The Benchmark business is growing its portion of the UK adviser market through the use of its technology platform, it said.

The Personal Wealth unit is "poised for strong growth", Schroders asserted.

Looking ahead, Schroders said it expects the Wealth Management division to generate new business growth of 5% to 7% of opening AuM per annum and its operating profit to grow at a compound annual growth rate of about 10% until 2025.

Shares in Schroders were down 0.6% at 452.20 pence each in London on Tuesday morning.

By Sabrina Penty, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

All news about SCHRODERS PLC
04:24aSchroders says Wealth Management assets under management grow
AN
02:00aInvestors may exit consumer goods firms over EU deforestation law
RE
06/12Schroders : UK Financial Adviser Pulse Survey 2023
PU
06/12Schroders Divests Odey Asset Management Investments Amid Sexual Harassment Scandal
MT
06/10Factbox-Who are Crispin Odey and the hedge fund Odey Asset Management?
RE
06/10Odey offloads stake in UK Retailer AO - Sky News
RE
06/10City distances itself from hedge fund boss Odey in tentative #MeToo shift
RE
06/09Schroders dumps remaining Odey investments after FT report - spokesperson
RE
06/09Schroders, Canada Life cut ties with Odey after misconduct allegations
RE
06/08AI startup Cohere raises funds from Nvidia, valued at $2.2 billion
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SCHRODERS PLC
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 2 452 M 3 067 M 3 067 M
Net income 2023 459 M 575 M 575 M
Net cash 2023 2 994 M 3 744 M 3 744 M
P/E ratio 2023 15,8x
Yield 2023 4,71%
Capitalization 7 166 M 8 962 M 8 962 M
EV / Sales 2023 1,70x
EV / Sales 2024 1,47x
Nbr of Employees 6 434
Free-Float 57,4%
Chart SCHRODERS PLC
Duration : Period :
Schroders plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SCHRODERS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 455,00 GBX
Average target price 471,14 GBX
Spread / Average Target 3,55%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Peter Harrison Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Richard Keers Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Dame Elizabeth Corley Chairman
Jamie Ovenden Chief Technology Officer
Meagen Burnett Deputy Group Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SCHRODERS PLC4.36%8 962
BLACKROCK, INC.-3.70%102 195
UBS GROUP AG6.66%60 347
BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT INC.0.42%52 401
APOLLO GLOBAL MANAGEMENT, INC.14.41%41 784
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION (THE)-3.95%34 501
1 MarketScreener is worth more than 1000 Influencers!
100% Free Registration
fermer