Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Schroders plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SDR   GB0002405495

SCHRODERS PLC

(SDR)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  11:35 2022-09-08 am EDT
2642.00 GBX   -0.90%
02:30pSCHRODERS : statement on HM Queen Elizabeth II
PU
09/07RegTech firm SteelEye raises $21 million in latest funding round
RE
08/26Asset managers to offer fund tokens despite crypto turmoil
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Schroders : statement on HM Queen Elizabeth II

09/08/2022 | 02:30pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Schroders Group Chief Executive, Peter Harrison, said:

"It is with great sadness that we join the nation and Commonwealth in mourning the passing of HM Queen Elizabeth II.

"As the longest serving Monarch in British history, for 70 years she led the Commonwealth and her family with grace, poise and conviction. We have nothing but the utmost admiration for her leadership and charitable work.

"Our thoughts are with the Royal Family at this very sad time."

Disclaimer

Schroders plc published this content on 08 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 September 2022 18:29:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about SCHRODERS PLC
02:30pSCHRODERS : statement on HM Queen Elizabeth II
PU
09/07RegTech firm SteelEye raises $21 million in latest funding round
RE
08/26Asset managers to offer fund tokens despite crypto turmoil
RE
08/26A CRISIS TOO FAR? CENTRAL BANK SAFET : Mike Dolan
RE
08/26SCHRODERS PLC : Threshold crossings
CO
08/26SCHRODERS PLC : Threshold crossings
CO
08/25TRANSACTIONS, QUOTATION, LOANS AND L : World Press Review of Thursday, August 25
MS
08/24UBS, Nine Others Accused by Texas Comptroller of Boycotting Fossil Fuel Sector
MT
08/24BlackRock, European firms face Texas pension ban over energy policies
RE
08/24SCHRODERS PLC : Threshold crossings
CO
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SCHRODERS PLC
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 2 457 M 2 824 M 2 824 M
Net income 2022 589 M 677 M 677 M
Net cash 2022 3 661 M 4 208 M 4 208 M
P/E ratio 2022 14,3x
Yield 2022 4,54%
Capitalization 7 164 M 8 217 M 8 233 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,43x
EV / Sales 2023 1,28x
Nbr of Employees 5 750
Free-Float 54,7%
Chart SCHRODERS PLC
Duration : Period :
Schroders plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SCHRODERS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 17
Last Close Price 2 666,00 GBX
Average target price 3 082,19 GBX
Spread / Average Target 15,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Peter Harrison Group CEO & Executive Director
Richard Keers Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Dame Elizabeth Corley Chairman
Jamie Ovenden Chief Technology Officer
Johanna Kate Kyrklund Group Chief Investment Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SCHRODERS PLC-25.11%8 217
BLACKROCK, INC.-26.36%101 651
BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT INC.-17.24%75 093
UBS GROUP AG-7.06%50 676
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION (THE)-26.95%34 288
APOLLO GLOBAL MANAGEMENT, INC.-21.66%32 482