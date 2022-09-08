Schroders : statement on HM Queen Elizabeth II

Schroders Group Chief Executive, Peter Harrison, said:

"It is with great sadness that we join the nation and Commonwealth in mourning the passing of HM Queen Elizabeth II.

"As the longest serving Monarch in British history, for 70 years she led the Commonwealth and her family with grace, poise and conviction. We have nothing but the utmost admiration for her leadership and charitable work.

"Our thoughts are with the Royal Family at this very sad time."