Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Schrödinger, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SDGR   US80810D1037

SCHRÖDINGER, INC.

(SDGR)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-11-17 pm EST
19.09 USD   -9.31%
08:31aSchrödinger Reports Inducement Grants under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)
BU
11/07Schrödinger to Present at Jefferies 13th Annual London Healthcare Conference
BU
11/07Berenberg Bank Adjusts Schrodinger Price Target to $86 From $89, Maintains Buy Rating
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Schrödinger Reports Inducement Grants under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)

11/18/2022 | 08:31am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Schrödinger, Inc. (Nasdaq: SDGR), whose physics-based computational platform is transforming the way therapeutics and materials are discovered, today reported that on November 15, 2022, the company granted non-statutory stock options to purchase an aggregate of 32,165 shares of the company’s common stock to eight newly hired employees, including two newly hired employees based outside of the United States. These grants were made pursuant to the company’s 2021 Inducement Equity Incentive Plan, were approved by the compensation committee of the board of directors pursuant to a delegation by the company’s board of directors, and were made as a material inducement to such employees’ acceptance of employment with the company in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4) as a component of his or her employment compensation.

The stock options have an exercise price of $22.27 per share, equal to the closing price of Schrödinger’s common stock on November 15, 2022. Each stock option has a ten-year term and vests over four years, with 25 percent of the shares underlying the option vesting when the employee completes 12 months of continuous service measured from the employment start date and the balance of the shares vesting as follows: (i) for U.S.-based new hires, in a series of successive equal monthly installments of 1/48 of the original number of shares upon the employee’s completion of each additional month of service over the 36-month period following the first anniversary of the employment start date; and (ii) for new hires based outside of the United States, in a series of successive equal annual installments of 1/4 of the original number of shares upon the employee’s completion of each additional year of service over the three-year period following the first anniversary of the employment start date. The inducement grants are subject to the terms and conditions of award agreements covering the grants and the company’s 2021 Inducement Equity Incentive Plan.

About Schrödinger

Schrödinger is transforming the way therapeutics and materials are discovered. Schrödinger has pioneered a physics-based computational platform that enables discovery of high-quality, novel molecules for drug development and materials applications more rapidly and at lower cost compared to traditional methods. The computational platform is used by biopharmaceutical and industrial companies, academic institutions, and government laboratories around the world. Schrödinger’s multidisciplinary drug discovery team also leverages the software platform to advance collaborative and proprietary programs to address unmet medical needs.

Founded in 1990, Schrödinger has approximately 800 employees and is engaged with customers and collaborators in more than 70 countries. To learn more, visit www.schrodinger.com, follow us on LinkedIn or visit our blog, Extrapolations.com.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about SCHRÖDINGER, INC.
08:31aSchrödinger Reports Inducement Grants under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)
BU
11/07Schrödinger to Present at Jefferies 13th Annual London Healthcare Conference
BU
11/07Berenberg Bank Adjusts Schrodinger Price Target to $86 From $89, Maintains Buy Rating
MT
11/03Transcript : Schrödinger, Inc., Q3 2022 Earnings Call, Nov 03, 2022
CI
11/03SCHRODINGER, INC. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Resu..
AQ
11/03Schrödinger, Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended ..
CI
11/03Schrödinger Reports Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results
BU
11/03Earnings Flash (SDGR) SCHRODINGER Reports Q3 Revenue $37M
MT
11/03Schrödinger, Inc. Provides Earnings Guidance for the Fiscal Year 2022
CI
11/03Schrödinger To Present New Preclinical Data From Its CDC7 Inhibitor Program At American..
BU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SCHRÖDINGER, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 172 M - -
Net income 2022 -161 M - -
Net cash 2022 433 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -8,48x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 1 360 M 1 360 M -
EV / Sales 2022 5,39x
EV / Sales 2023 3,52x
Nbr of Employees 664
Free-Float 81,5%
Chart SCHRÖDINGER, INC.
Duration : Period :
Schrödinger, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SCHRÖDINGER, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 19,09 $
Average target price 61,00 $
Spread / Average Target 220%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ramy Farid President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Geoffrey Craig Porges Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Michael M. Lynton Chairman
Shane Brauner Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Patrick Lorton Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SCHRÖDINGER, INC.-45.19%1 360
MICROSOFT CORPORATION-28.13%1 801 597
SYNOPSYS INC.-12.00%49 585
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE-30.61%49 258
CADENCE DESIGN SYSTEMS, INC.-11.40%45 290
SEA LIMITED-73.21%33 665