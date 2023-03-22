Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Schrödinger, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SDGR   US80810D1037

SCHRÖDINGER, INC.

(SDGR)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-03-21 pm EDT
26.76 USD   +5.40%
08:30aSchrödinger Reports Inducement Grants under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)
BU
03/10Morgan Stanley Adjusts Price Target on Schrodinger to $39 From $38, Maintains Equalweight Rating
MT
03/01BMO Capital Cuts Price Target on Schrodinger to $78 From $83, Maintains Outperform Rating
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Schrödinger Reports Inducement Grants under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)

03/22/2023 | 08:30am EDT
Schrödinger, Inc. (Nasdaq: SDGR), whose physics-based computational platform is transforming the way therapeutics and materials are discovered, today reported that on March 19, 2023, the company granted non-statutory stock options to purchase an aggregate of 32,700 shares of the company’s common stock to 10 newly hired employees, including two newly hired employees based outside of the United States. These grants were made pursuant to the company’s 2021 Inducement Equity Incentive Plan, were approved by the compensation committee of the board of directors pursuant to a delegation by the company’s board of directors, and were made as a material inducement to such employees’ acceptance of employment with the company in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4) as a component of his or her employment compensation.

The stock options have an exercise price of $25.62 per share, equal to the closing price of Schrödinger’s common stock on March 17, 2023. Each stock option has a ten-year term and vests over four years, with 25 percent of the shares underlying the option vesting when the employee completes 12 months of continuous service measured from the employment start date and the balance of the shares vesting as follows: (i) for U.S.-based new hires, in a series of successive equal monthly installments of 1/48 of the original number of shares upon the employee’s completion of each additional month of service over the 36-month period following the first anniversary of the employment start date; and (ii) for new hires based outside of the United States, in a series of successive equal annual installments of 1/4 of the original number of shares upon the employee’s completion of each additional year of service over the three-year period following the first anniversary of the employment start date. The inducement grants are subject to the terms and conditions of award agreements covering the grants and the company’s 2021 Inducement Equity Incentive Plan.

About Schrödinger

Schrödinger is transforming the way therapeutics and materials are discovered. Schrödinger has pioneered a physics-based computational platform that enables discovery of high-quality, novel molecules for drug development and materials applications more rapidly and at lower cost compared to traditional methods. The computational platform is licensed by biopharmaceutical and industrial companies, academic institutions, and government laboratories around the world. Schrödinger’s multidisciplinary drug discovery team also leverages the software platform to advance a portfolio of collaborative and proprietary programs to address unmet medical needs.

Founded in 1990, Schrödinger has approximately 800 employees and is engaged with customers and collaborators in more than 70 countries. To learn more, visit www.schrodinger.com, follow us on LinkedIn, or visit our blog, Extrapolations.com.


© Business Wire 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 239 M - -
Net income 2023 -39,4 M - -
Net cash 2023 312 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 -48,7x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 1 913 M 1 913 M -
EV / Sales 2023 6,70x
EV / Sales 2024 5,13x
Nbr of Employees 787
Free-Float 72,0%
Chart SCHRÖDINGER, INC.
Duration : Period :
Schrödinger, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SCHRÖDINGER, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 26,76 $
Average target price 51,38 $
Spread / Average Target 92,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ramy Farid President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Geoffrey Craig Porges Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Michael M. Lynton Chairman
Shane Brauner Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Patrick Lorton Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SCHRÖDINGER, INC.43.18%1 913
MICROSOFT CORPORATION14.16%2 037 965
SYNOPSYS INC.17.25%57 016
CADENCE DESIGN SYSTEMS, INC.29.41%56 739
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE11.96%53 084
SEA LIMITED53.49%44 860
