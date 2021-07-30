Log in
Schrödinger : Schrödinger to Host Conference Call to Discuss Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results

07/30/2021
Schrödinger (Nasdaq: SDGR), whose physics-based software platform is transforming the way therapeutics and materials are discovered, today announced that it will host a conference call and webcast on Thursday, August 12, 2021, at 8:30 a.m. ET to discuss second quarter 2021 financial results and provide a general business update.

The live webcast can be accessed under "News & Events" in the investors section of Schrödinger’s website, https://ir.schrodinger.com/news-and-events/event-calendar. To participate in the live call, please dial (833) 727-9520 (domestic) or +1 (830) 213-7697 (international) and refer to conference ID 5365647. The archived webcast will be available on Schrödinger’s website for approximately 90 days following the event.

About Schrödinger
Schrödinger is transforming the way therapeutics and materials are discovered. Schrödinger has pioneered a physics-based software platform that enables discovery of high-quality, novel molecules for drug development and materials applications more rapidly and at lower cost compared to traditional methods. The software platform is used by biopharmaceutical and industrial companies, academic institutions, and government laboratories around the world. Schrödinger’s multidisciplinary drug discovery team also leverages the software platform to advance collaborative programs and its own pipeline of novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs.

Founded in 1990, Schrödinger has over 450 employees and is engaged with customers and collaborators in more than 70 countries. To learn more, visit www.schrodinger.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.


Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 138 M - -
Net income 2021 -58,3 M - -
Net cash 2021 599 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -83,5x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 4 818 M 4 818 M -
EV / Sales 2021 30,5x
EV / Sales 2022 19,7x
Nbr of Employees 449
Free-Float 69,9%
Chart SCHRÖDINGER, INC.
Duration : Period :
Schrödinger, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SCHRÖDINGER, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 68,33 $
Average target price 88,40 $
Spread / Average Target 29,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ramy Farid President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Joel Lebowitz Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Michael M. Lynton Chairman
Shane Brauner Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Patrick Lorton Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SCHRÖDINGER, INC.-13.70%4 818
MICROSOFT CORPORATION28.81%2 154 194
SEA LIMITED43.19%149 469
ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS, INC.14.44%114 633
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE38.32%71 801
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC14.08%67 013