    SDGR   US80810D1037

SCHRÖDINGER, INC.

(SDGR)
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-02-10 pm EST
23.28 USD   -0.04%
Schrödinger to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2022 Financial Results on February 28

02/13/2023 | 08:31am EST
Schrödinger (Nasdaq: SDGR), whose physics-based computational platform is transforming the way therapeutics and materials are discovered, will report its fourth quarter and full-year 2022 financial results on Tuesday, February 28, 2023, after the financial markets close. The company will host a conference call and webcast at 4:30 p.m. ET.

The live webcast can be accessed under "News & Events" in the investors section of Schrödinger’s website, https://ir.schrodinger.com/news-and-events/event-calendar. To participate in the live call, please register for the call here. It is recommended that participants register at least 15 minutes in advance of the call. Once registered, participants will receive the dial-in information. The archived webcast will be available on Schrödinger’s website for approximately 90 days following the event.

About Schrödinger
Schrödinger is transforming the way therapeutics and materials are discovered. Schrödinger has pioneered a physics-based computational platform that enables discovery of high-quality, novel molecules for drug development and materials applications more rapidly and at lower cost compared to traditional methods. The software platform is licensed by biopharmaceutical and industrial companies, academic institutions, and government laboratories around the world. Schrödinger’s multidisciplinary drug discovery team also leverages the software platform to advance a portfolio of collaborative and proprietary programs to address unmet medical needs.

Founded in 1990, Schrödinger has over 800 employees and is engaged with customers and collaborators in more than 70 countries. To learn more, visit www.schrodinger.com, follow us on LinkedIn and Instagram, or visit our blog, Extrapolations.com.


Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 172 M - -
Net income 2022 -161 M - -
Net cash 2022 271 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -10,3x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 1 658 M 1 658 M -
EV / Sales 2022 8,06x
EV / Sales 2023 4,84x
Nbr of Employees 664
Free-Float 81,5%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Managers and Directors
Ramy Farid President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Geoffrey Craig Porges Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Michael M. Lynton Chairman
Shane Brauner Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Patrick Lorton Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SCHRÖDINGER, INC.24.56%1 658
MICROSOFT CORPORATION9.71%1 958 465
SYNOPSYS INC.12.47%54 735
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE10.49%51 967
CADENCE DESIGN SYSTEMS, INC.14.42%50 419
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION33.84%44 140