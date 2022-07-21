Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Schrödinger, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SDGR   US80810D1037

SCHRÖDINGER, INC.

(SDGR)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  07:22 2022-07-21 am EDT
32.68 USD   +0.03%
08:38aSchrödinger to Announce Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results on August 4
BU
07/10Qiming Venture Partners Announces Closing of Funds Totaling US$3.2 Billion
PR
06/28Schrodinger Secures FDA Approval for SGR-1505 Investigational New Drug Application
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Schrödinger to Announce Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results on August 4

07/21/2022 | 08:38am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Schrödinger (Nasdaq: SDGR), whose physics-based software platform is transforming the way therapeutics and materials are discovered, will report its second quarter 2022 financial results on Thursday, August 4, 2022, after the financial markets close. The company will host a conference call and webcast at 4:30 p.m. ET.

The live webcast can be accessed under "News & Events" in the investors section of Schrödinger’s website, https://ir.schrodinger.com/news-and-events/event-calendar. To participate in the live call, please register for the call here. It is recommended that participants register at least 15 minutes in advance of the call. Once registered, participants will receive the dial-in information. The archived webcast will be available on Schrödinger’s website for approximately 90 days following the event.

About Schrödinger
Schrödinger is transforming the way therapeutics and materials are discovered. Schrödinger has pioneered a physics-based software platform that enables discovery of high-quality, novel molecules for drug development and materials applications more rapidly and at lower cost compared to traditional methods. The software platform is used by biopharmaceutical and industrial companies, academic institutions, and government laboratories around the world. Schrödinger’s multidisciplinary drug discovery team also leverages the software platform to advance collaborative programs and its own pipeline of novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs.

Founded in 1990, Schrödinger has over 700 employees and is engaged with customers and collaborators in more than 70 countries. To learn more, visit www.schrodinger.com follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter, or visit our blog, Extrapolations.com.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about SCHRÖDINGER, INC.
08:38aSchrödinger to Announce Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results on August 4
BU
07/10Qiming Venture Partners Announces Closing of Funds Totaling US$3.2 Billion
PR
06/28Schrodinger Secures FDA Approval for SGR-1505 Investigational New Drug Application
MT
06/28Schrödinger Announces FDA Clearance of Investigational New Drug Application for SGR-150..
BU
06/28Schrödinger, Inc. Announces FDA Clearance of Investigational New Drug Application for S..
CI
06/22Schrödinger Convenes Global Educators For Second Annual Educator's Day
BU
06/16SCHRÖDINGER : EQUITY INCENTIVE PLAN - Form 8-K
PU
06/16SCHRODINGER, INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Submission of Matters to a ..
AQ
06/02Schrödinger to Present at Jefferies Healthcare Conference
BU
05/19SCHRODINGER, INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SCHRÖDINGER, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 176 M - -
Net income 2022 -156 M - -
Net cash 2022 458 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -15,0x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 2 324 M 2 324 M -
EV / Sales 2022 10,6x
EV / Sales 2023 6,63x
Nbr of Employees 664
Free-Float 81,5%
Chart SCHRÖDINGER, INC.
Duration : Period :
Schrödinger, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SCHRÖDINGER, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 32,67 $
Average target price 64,38 $
Spread / Average Target 97,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ramy Farid President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jenny Herman Chief Financial Officer
Michael M. Lynton Chairman
Shane Brauner Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Patrick Lorton Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SCHRÖDINGER, INC.-8.47%2 324
MICROSOFT CORPORATION-22.83%1 961 526
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC-49.75%54 310
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE-27.12%52 396
SYNOPSYS INC.-15.76%50 587
CADENCE DESIGN SYSTEMS, INC.-16.79%45 230