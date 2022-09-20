Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Schrödinger, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SDGR   US80810D1037

SCHRÖDINGER, INC.

(SDGR)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-09-19 pm EDT
27.39 USD   -1.12%
08:31aSchrödinger to Host Platform Day on October 6, 2022
BU
09/09Morgan Stanley Boosts Price Target on Schrodinger to $39 From $33, Maintains Equalweight Rating
MT
09/07TRANSCRIPT : Schrödinger, Inc. Presents at Citi's 17th Annual BioPharma Conference, Sep-07-2022 10:30 AM
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Schrödinger to Host Platform Day on October 6, 2022

09/20/2022 | 08:31am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Schrödinger (Nasdaq: SDGR), whose physics-based software platform is transforming the way therapeutics and materials are discovered, today announced that the company will host Platform Day in New York City on Thursday, October 6, 2022, beginning at 10:00 AM ET. Members of Schrödinger’s team will provide a detailed review of the company's physics-based, computational technology, provide case studies from its drug discovery collaborations and proprietary pipeline, and discuss the business opportunity ahead.

Schrödinger’s Platform Day will be a hybrid event, with limited in-person attendance available to members of the investment community, and a simultaneous webcast will be available for individual investors and other interested parties who wish to join virtually.

The live presentation can be accessed under "News & Events" in the investors section of Schrödinger’s website, https://ir.schrodinger.com/news-and-events/event-calendar and will be archived for approximately 90 days. To participate in the live webcast, please register for the event here. It is recommended that participants register at least 15 minutes in advance of the event.

About Schrödinger
Schrödinger is transforming the way therapeutics and materials are discovered. Schrödinger has pioneered a physics-based software platform that enables discovery of high-quality, novel molecules for drug development and materials applications more rapidly and at lower cost compared to traditional methods. The software platform is used by biopharmaceutical and industrial companies, academic institutions, and government laboratories around the world. Schrödinger’s multidisciplinary drug discovery team also leverages the software platform to advance collaborative programs and its own pipeline of novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs.

Founded in 1990, Schrödinger has over 700 employees and is engaged with customers and collaborators in more than 70 countries. To learn more, visit www.schrodinger.com, follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter, or visit our blog, Extrapolations.com.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about SCHRÖDINGER, INC.
08:31aSchrödinger to Host Platform Day on October 6, 2022
BU
09/09Morgan Stanley Boosts Price Target on Schrodinger to $39 From $33, Maintains Equalweigh..
MT
09/07TRANSCRIPT : Schrödinger, Inc. Presents at Citi's 17th Annual BioPharma Conference, Sep-07..
CI
08/31Schrödinger to Present at Citi's 17th Annual BioPharma Conference
BU
08/29Schrödinger, Inc. Appoints Geoffrey Porges as CFO
CI
08/24Morgan Stanley Trims Price Target on Schrodinger to $33 From $34, Reiterates Equalweigh..
MT
08/18Schrödinger Reports Inducement Grants To Newly Appointed Chief Financial Officer
BU
08/18Schrodinger Names Geoffrey Porges Chief Financial Officer
MT
08/18SCHRODINGER, INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Statements and Ex..
AQ
08/18Schrödinger, Inc. Announces Executive Changes
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SCHRÖDINGER, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 175 M - -
Net income 2022 -165 M - -
Net cash 2022 433 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -11,8x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 1 950 M 1 950 M -
EV / Sales 2022 8,67x
EV / Sales 2023 5,48x
Nbr of Employees 664
Free-Float 81,5%
Chart SCHRÖDINGER, INC.
Duration : Period :
Schrödinger, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SCHRÖDINGER, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 27,39 $
Average target price 65,63 $
Spread / Average Target 140%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ramy Farid President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Geoffrey Craig Porges Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Michael M. Lynton Chairman
Shane Brauner Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Patrick Lorton Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SCHRÖDINGER, INC.-21.36%1 950
MICROSOFT CORPORATION-27.23%1 823 604
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC-36.63%61 599
SYNOPSYS INC.-13.89%48 522
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE-30.51%47 817
CADENCE DESIGN SYSTEMS, INC.-10.28%45 788