Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Schrödinger, Inc.    SDGR

SCHRÖDINGER, INC.

(SDGR)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Schrödinger to Participate in BMO BioPharma Spotlight Series: Technology-Enabled Drug Discovery

04/09/2021 | 08:04am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Schrödinger (Nasdaq: SDGR), whose physics-based software platform is transforming the way therapeutics and materials are discovered, today announced that Ramy Farid, Ph.D., chief executive officer at Schrödinger, will participate in a panel during the BMO BioPharma Spotlight Series: Technology-Enabled Drug Discovery. The panel will take place virtually on Friday, April 16, at 10:00 a.m. ET.

The “on demand” webcast can be accessed under "News & Events" in the investors section of Schrödinger’s website, https://ir.schrodinger.com/news-and-events/event-calendar and will be archived for approximately 7 days.

About Schrödinger

Schrödinger is transforming the way therapeutics and materials are discovered. Schrödinger has pioneered a physics-based software platform that enables discovery of high-quality, novel molecules for drug development and materials applications more rapidly and at lower cost compared to traditional methods. The software platform is used by biopharmaceutical and industrial companies, academic institutions, and government laboratories around the world. Schrödinger’s multidisciplinary drug discovery team also leverages its software platform to advance collaborative programs and its own pipeline of novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs.

Founded in 1990, Schrödinger has over 450 employees and is engaged with customers and collaborators in more than 70 countries. To learn more, visit www.schrodinger.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.


© Business Wire 2021
All news about SCHRÖDINGER, INC.
08:04aSCHRÖDINGER TO PARTICIPATE IN BMO BI : Technology-Enabled Drug Discovery
BU
04/08SCHRODINGER, INC.  : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Financial State..
AQ
03/30SCHRÖDINGER  : to Host Webcast in Conjunction with Presentation of Preclinical D..
BU
03/24SCHRÖDINGER  : BMO Capital Adjusts Schrodinger's Price Target to $104 From $110,..
MT
03/23SCHRODINGER, INC.  : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits..
AQ
03/17SCHRÖDINGER TO PARTICIPATE IN CREDIT : The Intersection of Drug Discovery, Drug ..
BU
03/10SCHRÖDINGER  : Announces Preclinical Data for CDC7 Program to Be Presented at AA..
BU
03/04SECTOR UPDATE : Health Care Stocks Flat to Higher Premarket Thursday
MT
03/04SCHRÖDINGER  : Schrodinger Reports Wider Q4 Net Loss, Higher Revenue; Issues Ful..
MT
03/04SCHRÖDINGER  : SCHRODINGER, INC. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financi..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 137 M - -
Net income 2021 -52,8 M - -
Net cash 2021 604 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -144x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 5 385 M 5 385 M -
EV / Sales 2021 34,8x
EV / Sales 2022 21,9x
Nbr of Employees 449
Free-Float 62,7%
Chart SCHRÖDINGER, INC.
Duration : Period :
Schrödinger, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SCHRÖDINGER, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 92,75 $
Last Close Price 76,92 $
Spread / Highest target 35,2%
Spread / Average Target 20,6%
Spread / Lowest Target 14,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Ramy Farid President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Joel Lebowitz Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Michael M. Lynton Chairman
Shane Brauner Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Kenneth Lorton Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SCHRÖDINGER, INC.-2.85%5 385
MICROSOFT CORPORATION12.36%1 910 066
SEA LIMITED27.16%129 575
ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS, INC.-1.79%97 302
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE14.14%58 995
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC-4.17%56 041
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ