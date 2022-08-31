Log in
    SDGR   US80810D1037

SCHRÖDINGER, INC.

(SDGR)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-08-30 pm EDT
26.95 USD   -0.55%
CI
MT
BU
Schrödinger to Present at Citi's 17th Annual BioPharma Conference

08/31/2022 | 08:32am EDT
Schrödinger (Nasdaq: SDGR), whose physics-based software platform is transforming the way therapeutics and materials are discovered, today announced that management will participate at Citi’s 17th Annual BioPharma Conference. The presentation will take place on Wednesday, September 7, 2022, at 10:30 a.m. ET.

The live discussion can be accessed under "News & Events" in the investors section of Schrödinger’s website, https://ir.schrodinger.com/news-and-events/event-calendar and will be archived for approximately seven days.

About Schrödinger
Schrödinger is transforming the way therapeutics and materials are discovered. Schrödinger has pioneered a physics-based software platform that enables discovery of high-quality, novel molecules for drug development and materials applications more rapidly and at lower cost compared to traditional methods. The software platform is used by biopharmaceutical and industrial companies, academic institutions, and government laboratories around the world. Schrödinger’s multidisciplinary drug discovery team also leverages the software platform to advance collaborative programs and its own pipeline of novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs.

Founded in 1990, Schrödinger has over 700 employees and is engaged with customers and collaborators in more than 70 countries. To learn more, visit www.schrodinger.com, follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter, or visit our blog, Extrapolations.com.


© Business Wire 2022
