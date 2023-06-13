Advanced search
Equities
United States
Nasdaq
Schrödinger, Inc.
News
Summary
SDGR
US80810D1037
SCHRÖDINGER, INC.
(SDGR)
Add to my list
Report
Delayed Nasdaq -
04:00:00 2023-06-13 pm EDT
40.74
USD
+6.59%
06/05
Thinking about buying stock in HashiCorp, Chindata, Schrodinger, Vuzix, or Aemetis?
PR
06/01
Schrödinger to Present at Goldman Sachs 44th Annual Global Healthcare Conference
BU
05/29
Schrodinger to Present at Jefferies Global Biopharma Conference
AQ
Transcript : Schrödinger, Inc. Presents at Goldman Sachs 44th Annual Global Healthcare Conference, Jun-13-2023 02:40 PM
06/13/2023 | 05:40pm EDT
Okay. Welcome, everybody. My name is Chris Shibutani, member of the Goldman Sachs research team. We are extremely pleased to have Schrödinger with us here. This is an amazing cast of characters....
© S&P Capital IQ 2023
All news about SCHRÖDINGER, INC.
06/05
Thinking about buying stock in HashiCorp, Chindata, Schrodinger, Vuzix, or Aemetis?
PR
06/01
Schrödinger to Present at Goldman Sachs 44th Annual Global Healthcare Conference
BU
05/29
Schrodinger to Present at Jefferies Global Biopharma Conference
AQ
05/26
Schrodinger Reports Inducement Grants under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(4)
AQ
05/26
Schrödinger to Present at Jefferies Global Biopharma Conference
BU
05/25
Schrödinger Reports Inducement Grants under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)
BU
05/24
Insider Sell: Schrodinger
MT
05/23
Insider Sell: Schrodinger
MT
05/08
Citigroup Adjusts Price Target on Schrodinger to $50 From $52, Maintains Buy Rating
MT
05/04
Transcript : Schrödinger, Inc., Q1 2023 Earnings Call, May 04, 2023
CI
Analyst Recommendations on SCHRÖDINGER, INC.
05/08
Citigroup Adjusts Price Target on Schrodinger to $50 From $52, Maintains Buy Rating
MT
03/10
Morgan Stanley Adjusts Price Target on Schrodinger to $39 From $38, Maintains Equalweig..
MT
03/01
BMO Capital Cuts Price Target on Schrodinger to $78 From $83, Maintains Outperform Rati..
MT
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023
238 M
-
-
Net income 2023
28,0 M
-
-
Net cash 2023
469 M
-
-
P/E ratio 2023
106x
Yield 2023
-
Capitalization
2 914 M
2 914 M
-
EV / Sales 2023
10,3x
EV / Sales 2024
7,92x
Nbr of Employees
787
Free-Float
72,0%
Chart SCHRÖDINGER, INC.
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SCHRÖDINGER, INC.
Short Term
Mid-Term
Long Term
Trends
Bullish
Bullish
Bullish
Technical analysis
Income Statement Evolution
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
9
Last Close Price
40,74 $
Average target price
51,78 $
Spread / Average Target
27,1%
Consensus
EPS Revisions
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
Managers and Directors
Ramy Farid
President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Geoffrey Craig Porges
Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Michael M. Lynton
Chairman
Shane Brauner
Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Patrick Lorton
Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.
Capi. (M$)
SCHRÖDINGER, INC.
104.49%
2 734
MICROSOFT CORPORATION
38.37%
2 467 467
SYNOPSYS INC.
39.70%
67 869
CADENCE DESIGN SYSTEMS, INC.
42.74%
63 595
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE
21.67%
57 605
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION
36.65%
45 192
