    SDGR   US80810D1037

SCHRÖDINGER, INC.

(SDGR)
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-06-13 pm EDT
40.74 USD   +6.59%
06/05Thinking about buying stock in HashiCorp, Chindata, Schrodinger, Vuzix, or Aemetis?
PR
06/01Schrödinger to Present at Goldman Sachs 44th Annual Global Healthcare Conference
BU
05/29Schrodinger to Present at Jefferies Global Biopharma Conference
AQ
Transcript : Schrödinger, Inc. Presents at Goldman Sachs 44th Annual Global Healthcare Conference, Jun-13-2023 02:40 PM

06/13/2023 | 05:40pm EDT
Okay. Welcome, everybody. My name is Chris Shibutani, member of the Goldman Sachs research team. We are extremely pleased to have Schrödinger with us here. This is an amazing cast of characters....


Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 238 M - -
Net income 2023 28,0 M - -
Net cash 2023 469 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 106x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 2 914 M 2 914 M -
EV / Sales 2023 10,3x
EV / Sales 2024 7,92x
Nbr of Employees 787
Free-Float 72,0%
Technical analysis trends SCHRÖDINGER, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 40,74 $
Average target price 51,78 $
Spread / Average Target 27,1%
Managers and Directors
Ramy Farid President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Geoffrey Craig Porges Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Michael M. Lynton Chairman
Shane Brauner Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Patrick Lorton Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SCHRÖDINGER, INC.104.49%2 734
MICROSOFT CORPORATION38.37%2 467 467
SYNOPSYS INC.39.70%67 869
CADENCE DESIGN SYSTEMS, INC.42.74%63 595
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE21.67%57 605
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION36.65%45 192
