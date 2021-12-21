Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Schrole Group Ltd
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SCL   AU000000SCL8

SCHROLE GROUP LTD

(SCL)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Australian Stock Exchange - 12/21
0.012 AUD   0.00%
05:43pSCHROLE : Application for quotation of securities - SCL
PU
11/29SCHROLE : Application for quotation of securities - SCL
PU
11/26SCHROLE : Share Purchase Plan Document
PU
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Schrole : Application for quotation of securities - SCL

12/21/2021 | 05:43pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Application for quotation of +securities

Announcement Summary

For personal use only

Entity name

SCHROLE GROUP LTD

Announcement Type

New announcement

Date of this announcement

Wednesday December 22, 2021

The +securities to be quoted are:

+Securities issued as part of a transaction or transactions previously announced to the market in an Appendix 3B

Total number of +securities to be quoted

ASX +security

Number of +securities to

code

Security description

be quoted

Issue date

SCL

ORDINARY FULLY PAID

27,900,000

22/12/2021

Refer to next page for full details of the announcement

Application for quotation of +securities

1 / 6

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 1 - Entity and announcement details

For personal use only

1.1 Name of entity

SCHROLE GROUP LTD

We (the entity named above) apply for +quotation of the following +securities and agree to the matters set out in Appendix 2A of the ASX Listing Rules.

1.2

Registered number type

Registration number

ABN

27164440859

1.3

ASX issuer code

SCL

  1. The announcement is New announcement
  2. Date of this announcement

22/12/2021

Application for quotation of +securities

2 / 6

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 2 - Type of Issue

2.1 The +securities to be quoted are:

+Securities issued as part of a transaction or transactions previously announced to the market in an Appendix 3B

For personal use only

Previous Appendix 3B details:

Announcement Date and

Announcement Title

Selected Appendix 3B to submit quotation

Time

request

23-Nov-2021 09:49

New - Proposed issue of securities -

An offer of +securities under a +securities

SCL

purchase plan

2.3a.2 Are there any further issues of +securities yet to take place to complete the transaction(s) referred to in the Appendix 3B?

No

Application for quotation of +securities

3 / 6

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 3A - number and type of +securities to be quoted where issue has previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3B

Corporate Action Component Detail

only

ASX +security code and description

SCL : ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Issue date

use

22/12/2021

Distribution Schedule

Provide a distribution schedule for the new +securities according to the categories set out in the left hand column -

including the number of recipients and the total percentage of the new +securities held by the recipients in each

category.

personalFor

Total percentage of +securities held

Number of +securities held

Number of holders

For example, to enter a value of 50%

please input as 50.00

1 - 1,000

%

1,001

- 5,000

%

5,001

- 10,000

%

10,001 - 100,000

%

100,001 and over

%

Application for quotation of +securities

4 / 6

Application for quotation of +securities

Issue details

Number of +securities to be quoted

27,900,000

For personal use only

Issue currency

Issue price or consideration per +security

AUD - Australian Dollar

AUD 0.01000000

Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities to be quoted

Application for quotation of +securities

5 / 6

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Schrole Group Limited published this content on 21 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 December 2021 22:42:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about SCHROLE GROUP LTD
05:43pSCHROLE : Application for quotation of securities - SCL
PU
11/29SCHROLE : Application for quotation of securities - SCL
PU
11/26SCHROLE : Share Purchase Plan Document
PU
11/23Schrole Group Ltd announced that it expects to receive CAD 2.5 million in funding
CI
11/22SCHROLE : Proposed issue of securities - SCL
PU
11/10Application for quotation of securities - SCL
PU
11/09Notification regarding unquoted securities - SCL
PU
10/19Schrole Group Ltd Appoints Mr. Colm O'Brien as Non-Executive Director, Effective 20 Oct..
CI
09/21SCHROLE : to Release Online Recruitment Events Management Software
MT
08/30Schrole Group Ltd Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended June 30, 2021
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 5,90 M 4,22 M 4,22 M
Net income 2021 -1,30 M -0,93 M -0,93 M
Net Debt 2021 5,10 M 3,65 M 3,65 M
P/E ratio 2021 -12,0x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 20,4 M 14,6 M 14,6 M
EV / Sales 2021 4,32x
EV / Sales 2022 3,55x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 70,3%
Chart SCHROLE GROUP LTD
Duration : Period :
Schrole Group Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 0,01 
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Robert Graham Chief Executive Officer, MD & Director
Stephanie Syme Chief Financial Officer
Stuart Carmichael Non-Executive Chairman
Peter Liddell Chief Operating Officer
James Stephen King Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SCHROLE GROUP LTD-33.33%15
MICROSOFT CORPORATION43.83%2 401 878
SEA LIMITED3.33%114 075
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC46.80%86 777
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE55.76%76 944
ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS, INC.-41.31%58 994