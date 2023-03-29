CFO Martin Klöti to leave Schweiter Technologies

Financials CHF USD Sales 2023 1 211 M 1 316 M 1 316 M Net income 2023 46,2 M 50,2 M 50,2 M Net cash 2023 22,3 M 24,2 M 24,2 M P/E ratio 2023 21,0x Yield 2023 4,59% Capitalization 935 M 1 016 M 1 016 M EV / Sales 2023 0,75x EV / Sales 2024 0,70x Nbr of Employees 4 255 Free-Float 68,6% Chart SCHWEITER TECHNOLOGIES AG Duration : Auto. 2 months 3 months 6 months 9 months 1 year 2 years 5 years 10 years Max. Period : Day Week Technical analysis trends SCHWEITER TECHNOLOGIES AG Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bearish Neutral Bearish Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Consensus Sell Buy Mean consensus HOLD Number of Analysts 7 Last Close Price 653,00 CHF Average target price 826,43 CHF Spread / Average Target 26,6% EPS Revisions Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Managers and Directors Roman Sonderegger Chief Executive Officer Martin Klöti Chief Financial Officer Beat Siegrist Chief Executive Officer Heinz O. Baumgartner Director Jacques Sanche Non-Executive Director Sector and Competitors 1st jan. Capi. (M$) SCHWEITER TECHNOLOGIES AG -11.41% 1 016 ATLAS COPCO AB 0.11% 55 877 PARKER-HANNIFIN CORPORATION 12.63% 41 643 FANUC CORPORATION 15.91% 33 319 SANDVIK AB 7.70% 24 486 FORTIVE CORPORATION 3.14% 23 293