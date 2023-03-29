Advanced search
Homepage
Equities
Switzerland
Swiss Exchange
Schweiter Technologies AG
News
Summary
SWTQ
CH0010754924
SCHWEITER TECHNOLOGIES AG
(SWTQ)
Add to my list
Report
Delayed Swiss Exchange -
11:30:18 2023-03-28 am EDT
653.00
CHF
+0.15%
12:35a
Schweiter Technologies CFO to Step Down
MT
12:01a
CFO Martin Klöti to leave Schweiter Technologies
GL
03/29
CFO Martin Klöti to leave Schweiter Technologies
AQ
CFO Martin Klöti to leave Schweiter Technologies
03/29/2023 | 12:00am EDT
(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires
March 29, 2023 00:00 ET (04:00 GMT)
All news about SCHWEITER TECHNOLOGIES AG
12:35a
Schweiter Technologies CFO to Step Down
MT
12:01a
CFO Martin Klöti to leave Schweiter Technologies
GL
03/29
CFO Martin Klöti to leave Schweiter Technologies
AQ
03/29
CFO Martin Klöti to leave Schweiter Technologies
DJ
03/13
Global Markets live: HSBC, Moderna, Boeing, Roku, Pfizer, Ford...
03/10
Mirabaud Securities Lifts Price Target on Schweiter Technologies, Maintains Hold Recomm..
MT
03/09
Credit Suisse Lifts Price Target on Schweiter Technologies, Maintains Outperform Recomm..
MT
03/06
Schweiter Technologies AG Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31,..
CI
03/06
Schweiter Technologies : "Results 2022", Media & Analyst Conference
PU
03/06
Schweiter Technologies Reports Decline in FY22 Profit
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SCHWEITER TECHNOLOGIES AG
03/10
Mirabaud Securities Lifts Price Target on Schweiter Technologies, Maintains Hold Recomm..
MT
03/09
Credit Suisse Lifts Price Target on Schweiter Technologies, Maintains Outperform Recomm..
MT
2022
Mirabaud Securities Lowers Price Target on Schweiter Technologies, Maintains Hold Recom..
MT
More recommendations
Financials
CHF
USD
Sales 2023
1 211 M
1 316 M
1 316 M
Net income 2023
46,2 M
50,2 M
50,2 M
Net cash 2023
22,3 M
24,2 M
24,2 M
P/E ratio 2023
21,0x
Yield 2023
4,59%
Capitalization
935 M
1 016 M
1 016 M
EV / Sales 2023
0,75x
EV / Sales 2024
0,70x
Nbr of Employees
4 255
Free-Float
68,6%
More Financials
Technical analysis trends SCHWEITER TECHNOLOGIES AG
Short Term
Mid-Term
Long Term
Trends
Bearish
Neutral
Bearish
Technical analysis
Income Statement Evolution
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
More Financials
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus
HOLD
Number of Analysts
7
Last Close Price
653,00 CHF
Average target price
826,43 CHF
Spread / Average Target
26,6%
Consensus
EPS Revisions
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
More Estimates Revisions
Managers and Directors
Roman Sonderegger
Chief Executive Officer
Martin Klöti
Chief Financial Officer
Beat Siegrist
Chief Executive Officer
Heinz O. Baumgartner
Director
Jacques Sanche
Non-Executive Director
More about the company
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.
Capi. (M$)
SCHWEITER TECHNOLOGIES AG
-11.41%
1 016
ATLAS COPCO AB
0.11%
55 877
PARKER-HANNIFIN CORPORATION
12.63%
41 643
FANUC CORPORATION
15.91%
33 319
SANDVIK AB
7.70%
24 486
FORTIVE CORPORATION
3.14%
23 293
More Results
