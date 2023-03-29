Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Switzerland
  4. Swiss Exchange
  5. Schweiter Technologies AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SWTQ   CH0010754924

SCHWEITER TECHNOLOGIES AG

(SWTQ)
2023-03-28
653.00 CHF   +0.15%
12:35aSchweiter Technologies CFO to Step Down
MT
12:01aCFO Martin Klöti to leave Schweiter Technologies
GL
03/29CFO Martin Klöti to leave Schweiter Technologies
AQ
CFO Martin Klöti to leave Schweiter Technologies

03/29/2023 | 12:00am EDT
(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

March 29, 2023 00:00 ET (04:00 GMT)

Financials
Sales 2023 1 211 M 1 316 M 1 316 M
Net income 2023 46,2 M 50,2 M 50,2 M
Net cash 2023 22,3 M 24,2 M 24,2 M
P/E ratio 2023 21,0x
Yield 2023 4,59%
Capitalization 935 M 1 016 M 1 016 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,75x
EV / Sales 2024 0,70x
Nbr of Employees 4 255
Free-Float 68,6%
Chart SCHWEITER TECHNOLOGIES AG
Schweiter Technologies AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends SCHWEITER TECHNOLOGIES AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 653,00 CHF
Average target price 826,43 CHF
Spread / Average Target 26,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Roman Sonderegger Chief Executive Officer
Martin Klöti Chief Financial Officer
Beat Siegrist Chief Executive Officer
Heinz O. Baumgartner Director
Jacques Sanche Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SCHWEITER TECHNOLOGIES AG-11.41%1 016
ATLAS COPCO AB0.11%55 877
PARKER-HANNIFIN CORPORATION12.63%41 643
FANUC CORPORATION15.91%33 319
SANDVIK AB7.70%24 486
FORTIVE CORPORATION3.14%23 293
