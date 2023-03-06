Advanced search
    SWTQ   CH0010754924

SCHWEITER TECHNOLOGIES AG

(SWTQ)
  Report
Delayed Swiss Exchange  -  11:31:46 2023-03-03 am EST
791.00 CHF   +1.28%
12:44aSchweiter Technologies Reports Decline in FY22 Profit
MT
12:42aSwitzerland's Schweiter Technologies Nominates New Chair
MT
12:01aFigures for 2022 - Schweiter Technologies holds its own in a challenging business environment
GL
Figures for 2022 - Schweiter Technologies holds its own in a challenging business environment

03/06/2023 | 12:00am EST
(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

March 06, 2023 00:00 ET (05:00 GMT)

12:44aSchweiter Technologies Reports Decline in FY22 Profit
MT
12:42aSwitzerland's Schweiter Technologies Nominates New Chair
MT
12:01aFigures for 2022 - Schweiter Technologies holds its own in a challenging business envir..
GL
03/06Figures for 2022 - Schweiter Technologies holds its own in a challenging business envir..
DJ
2022Mirabaud Securities Lowers Price Target on Schweiter Technologies, Maintains Hold Recom..
MT
2022Schweiter Technologies gears up for the future
GL
2022Schweiter Technologies gears up for the future
DJ
2022Mirabaud Securities Lowers Price Target on Schweiter Technologies, Maintains Hold Recom..
MT
2022Schweiter Technologies AG Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended June 30, 202..
CI
2022Schweiter H1 Profit Tumbles 40% on China Lockdowns, Higher Costs
MT
Analyst Recommendations on SCHWEITER TECHNOLOGIES AG
Financials
Sales 2022 1 217 M 1 297 M 1 297 M
Net income 2022 33,8 M 36,0 M 36,0 M
Net cash 2022 83,6 M 89,1 M 89,1 M
P/E ratio 2022 32,9x
Yield 2022 4,33%
Capitalization 1 133 M 1 207 M 1 207 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,86x
EV / Sales 2023 0,87x
Nbr of Employees 4 511
Free-Float 68,6%
Chart SCHWEITER TECHNOLOGIES AG
Duration : Period :
Schweiter Technologies AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SCHWEITER TECHNOLOGIES AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 791,00 CHF
Average target price 856,71 CHF
Spread / Average Target 8,31%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Roman Sonderegger Chief Executive Officer
Martin Klöti Chief Financial Officer
Beat Siegrist Chief Executive Officer
Heinz O. Baumgartner Director
Jacques Sanche Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SCHWEITER TECHNOLOGIES AG7.47%1 207
ATLAS COPCO AB1.79%56 129
PARKER-HANNIFIN CORPORATION23.66%46 157
FANUC CORPORATION21.07%33 597
SANDVIK AB18.10%26 572
INGERSOLL RAND INC.13.82%24 083