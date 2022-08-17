Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Switzerland
  Swiss Exchange
  Schweiter Technologies AG
  News
  Summary
    SWTQ   CH0010754924

SCHWEITER TECHNOLOGIES AG

(SWTQ)
  Report
Delayed Swiss Exchange  -  11:30 2022-08-16 am EDT
1084.00 CHF   -2.34%
12:14aSCHWEITER TECHNOLOGIES : "Semi-Annual Results 2022", Media & Analyst Conference
PU
12:01aFIGURES FOR FIRST HALF 2022 : Schweiter sees sales continue to grow in first half year
GL
08/17FIGURES FOR FIRST HALF 2022 : Schweiter sees sales continue to grow in first half year
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Figures for first half 2022 : Schweiter sees sales continue to grow in first half year

08/17/2022 | 12:00am EDT
(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

August 17, 2022 00:00 ET (04:00 GMT)

Financials
Sales 2022 1 287 M 1 354 M 1 354 M
Net income 2022 82,7 M 87,0 M 87,0 M
Net cash 2022 95,4 M 100 M 100 M
P/E ratio 2022 18,8x
Yield 2022 3,64%
Capitalization 1 552 M 1 633 M 1 633 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,13x
EV / Sales 2023 1,07x
Nbr of Employees 4 443
Free-Float 68,6%
Chart SCHWEITER TECHNOLOGIES AG
Duration : Period :
Schweiter Technologies AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SCHWEITER TECHNOLOGIES AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 1 084,00 CHF
Average target price 1 256,67 CHF
Spread / Average Target 15,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Roman Sonderegger Chief Executive Officer
Martin Klöti Chief Financial Officer
Beat Siegrist Chief Executive Officer
Heinz O. Baumgartner Director
Jacques Sanche Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SCHWEITER TECHNOLOGIES AG-17.90%1 682
ATLAS COPCO AB-25.74%53 008
PARKER-HANNIFIN CORPORATION-3.78%39 336
FANUC CORPORATION1.64%35 621
FORTIVE CORPORATION-10.00%24 355
TECHTRONIC INDUSTRIES CO. LTD.-38.79%22 237