Figures for first half 2022 : Schweiter sees sales continue to grow in first half year

Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
English (USA)
English (UK)
English (Canada)
Deutsch (Deutschland)
Deutsch (Schweiz)
Español
Français (France)
Français (Suisse)
Italiano
Nederlands (Nederland)
Nederlands (België)
MARKETS
Equities
United States
North America
Europe
Asia
Middle East
More Equities
Indexes
S&P 500
DOW JONES
NASDAQ 100
EURO STOXX 50
NIKKEI 225
More Indexes
Currency / Forex
USD / EUR
USD / CAD
USD / MXN
USD / BRL
USD / INR
More Currencies
Commodities
GOLD
CRUDE OIL (WTI)
CRUDE OIL (BRENT)
SILVER
PLATINUM
More Commodities
Cryptocurrencies
BITCOIN
ETHEREUM
Trackers & ETF
Rankings and News
Advanced Search
NEWS
Latest News
Companies
Markets
Economy
Currency / Forex
Commodities
Interest Rates
Finance Pro.
Business Leaders
Cryptocurrencies
Cybersecurity
Economic Calendar
Listed companies
Analyst Reco.
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit Warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Security Transactions
Financial Calendar
Sector News
Energy
Basic Materials
Industrials
Consumer Cyclical
Consumer Non-Cyclical
Financials
Healthcare
Technology
Real Estate
Utilities
ANALYSIS
All Analysis
Must Read
Weekly market update
Stock Trading Strategies
STOCK PICKS
All Stock Picks
Subscribe
PORTFOLIOS
My Portfolio
Virtual Portfolios
MarketScreener Portfolios
USA Portfolio
European Portfolio
Asian Portfolio
WATCHLISTS
My Watchlists
Watchlists
My previous session
My most visited
Most popular
Investment Style
ESG stocks
Momentum stocks
Growth stocks
Undervalued stocks
Yield stocks
Trend-Following Stocks
Investment Themes
Robotics
The future of mobility
Education
Smart City
Cybersecurity
Place your bets
RANKINGS
Top News
Most Read News
Hot News
Top Fundamentals
Top Capitalization
Top Yield
Top PER
Top Consensus
Top Fundamentals
Top ranking ESG
Top Technicals
Top RSI
Unusual volumes
Top Gaps
Top STIM
Breakouts
Trends
Top Movers
Top USA
Top Canada
Top U.K.
Top Germany
Top Europe
Top Asia
SCREENERS
Investment Themes
Gold and Silver
Biotechnology
US Basketball
The Cannabis Industry
The future of mobility
In Vino Veritas
Technical Rankings
Oversold stocks
Overbought stocks
Close to resistance
Close to support
Accumulation Phases
Most volatile stocks
Fundamental Rankings
Top Investor Rating
Top Trading Rating
Top Consensus
Growth stocks
Yield stocks
Low valuations
Stock Screener Home
My Screeners
All my stocks
Watchlists
Virtual Portfolios
TOOLS
MarketScreener tools
Stock Screener
iPhone App
Expert tools
Stock Screener PRO
Portfolio Creator
Event Screener
Tools
Dynamic Chart
Financial Calendar
Economic Calendar
Sector Research
Currency Converter
ProRealTime Trading
OUR SERVICES
Our subscriptions
MarketScreener Portfolios
European Portfolio
USA Portfolio
Asian Portfolio
Our Stock Picks
Thematic Investment Lists
Stock Screener
Homepage
Equities
Switzerland
Swiss Exchange
Schweiter Technologies AG
News
Summary
SWTQ
CH0010754924
SCHWEITER TECHNOLOGIES AG
(SWTQ)
Add to my list
Report
Delayed Swiss Exchange -
11:30 2022-08-16 am EDT
1084.00
CHF
-2.34%
12:14a
SCHWEITER TECHNOLOGIES
: "Semi-Annual Results 2022", Media & Analyst Conference
PU
12:01a
FIGURES FOR FIRST HALF 2022
: Schweiter sees sales continue to grow in first half year
GL
08/17
FIGURES FOR FIRST HALF 2022
: Schweiter sees sales continue to grow in first half year
DJ
Summary
Quotes
Charts
News
Ratings
Calendar
Company
Financials
Consensus
Revisions
Summary
Most relevant
All News
Analyst Reco.
Other languages
Press Releases
Official Publications
Sector news
Figures for first half 2022 : Schweiter sees sales continue to grow in first half year
08/17/2022 | 12:00am EDT
Send by mail :
Name :
First name :
From
*
:
To
*
:
(You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas)
Message :
*
Required fields
(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires
August 17, 2022 00:00 ET (04:00 GMT)
All news about SCHWEITER TECHNOLOGIES AG
12:14a
SCHWEITER TECHNOLOGIES
: "Semi-Annual Results 2022", Media & Analyst Conference
PU
12:01a
FIGURES FOR FIRST HALF 2022
: Schweiter sees sales continue to grow in first half year
GL
08/17
FIGURES FOR FIRST HALF 2022
: Schweiter sees sales continue to grow in first half year
DJ
04/27
Schweiter Technologies To Buy 25% Stake In Graphic Display Board Manufacturer Swedboard
MT
04/27
Schweiter Technologies strengthens its product portfolio in the Display business by tak..
DJ
04/27
Schweiter Technologies AG acquired 25% stake in Swedboard International Ab.
CI
04/08
SCHWEITER TECHNOLOGIES AG
: Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
04/06
Annual General Meeting 2022 – Shareholders approve all proposals of the Board of ..
AQ
04/06
Schweiter Technologies AG Approves Dividend, Payable on April 12, 2022
CI
03/15
SCHWEITER TECHNOLOGIES
: Einladung Ordentliche Generalversammlung - EN
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SCHWEITER TECHNOLOGIES AG
03/08
Mirabaud Securities Lowers Price Target on Schweiter Technologies, Maintains Hold Recom..
MT
2021
SCHWEITER TECHNOLOGIES
: Mirabaud Securities Lifts Price Target on Schweiter Technologies,..
MT
2021
SCHWEITER TECHNOLOGIES
: Mirabaud Securities Lifts Price Target on Schweiter Technologies,..
MT
More recommendations
Financials
CHF
USD
Sales 2022
1 287 M
1 354 M
1 354 M
Net income 2022
82,7 M
87,0 M
87,0 M
Net cash 2022
95,4 M
100 M
100 M
P/E ratio 2022
18,8x
Yield 2022
3,64%
Capitalization
1 552 M
1 633 M
1 633 M
EV / Sales 2022
1,13x
EV / Sales 2023
1,07x
Nbr of Employees
4 443
Free-Float
68,6%
More Financials
Chart SCHWEITER TECHNOLOGIES AG
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SCHWEITER TECHNOLOGIES AG
Short Term
Mid-Term
Long Term
Trends
Bullish
Neutral
Bearish
Technical analysis
Income Statement Evolution
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
More Financials
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
6
Last Close Price
1 084,00 CHF
Average target price
1 256,67 CHF
Spread / Average Target
15,9%
Consensus
EPS Revisions
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
More Estimates Revisions
Managers and Directors
Roman Sonderegger
Chief Executive Officer
Martin Klöti
Chief Financial Officer
Beat Siegrist
Chief Executive Officer
Heinz O. Baumgartner
Director
Jacques Sanche
Non-Executive Director
More about the company
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.
Capi. (M$)
SCHWEITER TECHNOLOGIES AG
-17.90%
1 682
ATLAS COPCO AB
-25.74%
53 008
PARKER-HANNIFIN CORPORATION
-3.78%
39 336
FANUC CORPORATION
1.64%
35 621
FORTIVE CORPORATION
-10.00%
24 355
TECHTRONIC INDUSTRIES CO. LTD.
-38.79%
22 237
More Results
CATEGORIES
Indexes
Equities
Currencies
Commodities
Trackers / ETF
News
Analysis
FREE SERVICES
Watchlists
Virtual Portfolios
Newsletters and notifications
New member
SOLUTIONS
European Portfolio
USA Portfolio
Asian Portfolio
Stock Screener
Stock Picks
Investment Themes
Investment Style
Subscribe as customer
STOCK EXCHANGE EDITIONS
English (USA)
English (UK)
English (Canada)
Deutsch (Deutschland)
Deutsch (Schweiz)
Español
Français (France)
Français (Suisse)
Italiano
Nederlands (Nederland)
Nederlands (België)
ABOUT
Surperformance SAS
Contact
Legal information
Copyright © 2022 Surperformance. All rights reserved.
Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ
Slave