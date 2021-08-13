Log in
Equities
Switzerland
Swiss Exchange
Schweiter Technologies AG
News
Summary
SWTQ
CH0010754924
SCHWEITER TECHNOLOGIES AG
(SWTQ)
Add to my list
Report
Delayed Swiss Exchange -
08/12 11:30:57 am
1520
CHF
+1.33%
08/13
PRESS RELEASE
: Half-year results for 2021: Schweiter reports strong increase in sales and earnings
DJ
08/13
HALF-YEAR RESULTS FOR 2021
: Schweiter reports strong increase in sales and earnings
DJ
06/29
SCHWEITER TECHNOLOGIES
: Projects 10% Growth in H1 Sales, Higher Earnings
MT
Half-year results for 2021 : Schweiter reports strong increase in sales and earnings
08/13/2021 | 12:00am EDT
August 13, 2021 00:00 ET (04:00 GMT)
All news about SCHWEITER TECHNOLOGIES AG
08/13
PRESS RELEASE
: Half-year results for 2021: Schweiter reports strong increase in..
DJ
08/13
HALF-YEAR RESULTS FOR 2021
: Schweiter reports strong increase in sales and earn..
DJ
06/29
SCHWEITER TECHNOLOGIES
: Projects 10% Growth in H1 Sales, Higher Earnings
MT
06/29
SCHWEITER TECHNOLOGIES
: Increased sales and earnings expected for first half of..
AQ
06/29
PRESS RELEASE
: Schweiter: Increased sales and earnings expected for first half ..
DJ
06/29
SCHWEITER
: Increased sales and earnings expected for first half of 2021
DJ
06/29
Schweiter Technologies AG Provides Earnings Guidance for the First Half of 20..
CI
04/09
Global markets live
: Credit Suisse, Netflix, Impossible Foods
04/09
SCHWEITER TECHNOLOGIES
: Buys 40% Stake In JMB Wind Engineering
MT
04/09
PRESS RELEASE
: Schweiter Technologies extends PET production capacity and takes..
DJ
More news
03/08
SCHWEITER TECHNOLOGIES
: Mirabaud Securities Lifts Price Target on Schweiter Tec..
MT
Financials
CHF
USD
Sales 2021
1 213 M
1 313 M
1 313 M
Net income 2021
97,3 M
105 M
105 M
Net cash 2021
155 M
168 M
168 M
P/E ratio 2021
22,4x
Yield 2021
2,64%
Capitalization
2 176 M
2 358 M
2 357 M
EV / Sales 2021
1,67x
EV / Sales 2022
1,57x
Nbr of Employees
4 364
Free-Float
68,6%
Chart SCHWEITER TECHNOLOGIES AG
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Technical analysis trends SCHWEITER TECHNOLOGIES AG
Short Term
Mid-Term
Long Term
Trends
Bullish
Neutral
Neutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
5
Last Close Price
1 520,00 CHF
Average target price
1 540,00 CHF
Spread / Average Target
1,32%
Managers and Directors
Heinz O. Baumgartner
Chief Executive Officer & Director
Martin Klöti
Chief Financial Officer
Beat Siegrist
Non-Executive Chairman
Jacques Sanche
Non-Executive Director
Vanessa Frey
Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.
Capi. (M$)
SCHWEITER TECHNOLOGIES AG
2.74%
2 330
ATLAS COPCO AB
45.00%
81 224
FANUC CORPORATION
-1.93%
43 423
PARKER-HANNIFIN CORPORATION
8.66%
38 201
TECHTRONIC INDUSTRIES COMPANY LIMITED
46.29%
34 176
STANLEY BLACK & DECKER, INC.
13.24%
32 951
