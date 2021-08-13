Log in
    SWTQ   CH0010754924

SCHWEITER TECHNOLOGIES AG

(SWTQ)
Half-year results for 2021 : Schweiter reports strong increase in sales and earnings

08/13/2021 | 12:00am EDT
All news about SCHWEITER TECHNOLOGIES AG
DJ
DJ
06/29SCHWEITER TECHNOLOGIES : Projects 10% Growth in H1 Sales, Higher Earnings
MT
06/29SCHWEITER TECHNOLOGIES : Increased sales and earnings expected for first half of..
AQ
06/29PRESS RELEASE : Schweiter: Increased sales and earnings expected for first half ..
DJ
06/29SCHWEITER : Increased sales and earnings expected for first half of 2021
DJ
06/29Schweiter Technologies AG Provides Earnings Guidance for the First Half of 20..
CI
04/09Global markets live: Credit Suisse, Netflix, Impossible Foods
04/09SCHWEITER TECHNOLOGIES : Buys 40% Stake In JMB Wind Engineering
MT
04/09PRESS RELEASE : Schweiter Technologies extends PET production capacity and takes..
DJ
Financials
Sales 2021 1 213 M 1 313 M 1 313 M
Net income 2021 97,3 M 105 M 105 M
Net cash 2021 155 M 168 M 168 M
P/E ratio 2021 22,4x
Yield 2021 2,64%
Capitalization 2 176 M 2 358 M 2 357 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,67x
EV / Sales 2022 1,57x
Nbr of Employees 4 364
Free-Float 68,6%
Managers and Directors
Heinz O. Baumgartner Chief Executive Officer & Director
Martin Klöti Chief Financial Officer
Beat Siegrist Non-Executive Chairman
Jacques Sanche Non-Executive Director
Vanessa Frey Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SCHWEITER TECHNOLOGIES AG2.74%2 330
ATLAS COPCO AB45.00%81 224
FANUC CORPORATION-1.93%43 423
PARKER-HANNIFIN CORPORATION8.66%38 201
TECHTRONIC INDUSTRIES COMPANY LIMITED46.29%34 176
STANLEY BLACK & DECKER, INC.13.24%32 951