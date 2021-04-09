Press Release : Schweiter Technologies extends PET production capacity and takes stake in JMB Wind Engineering

Log in
SCHWEITER TECHNOLOGIES AG

SCHWEITER TECHNOLOGIES AG

(SWTQ)
   Steinhausen, April 9, 2021 -- Schweiter Technologies is strengthening 
its 3A Composites core materials business by a PET foam production 
extension in Poland and has simultaneously signed and closed an 
agreement to acquire 40% of JMB Wind Engineering ("JMB"). 
 
   JMB (www.jmbwind.com), based in Goleniów, Poland, is a leading 
company in core materials kit design and production, mainly for wind 
turbines, with operations in Poland and Portugal. 
 
   After the successful start of a PET production line in China in 2020, to 
expand the capacities in Europe another satellite PET production site is 
planned for at JMB in Poland, which offers ideal production facilities 
and logistics. 
 
   JMB will continue to operate as a stand-alone entity, with the existing 
management team continuing to run the business from its bases in Poland 
and Portugal. The minority stake in JMB forms the basis of a strategic 
partnership with a leading European kitting company that will allow both 
groups to better serve their customers. 
 
   For further information please contact: 
 
   Martin Klöti, CFO 
 
   Tel. +41 41 757 77 00, Fax +41 41 757 70 01, martin.kloeti@schweiter.com 
https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=Nbh0F65tPcmcFv0Z7teqSsBB2hrSTSacRhKtZ2z_AGFolNfrzgFsWvQQJeayGkXbTVvAk71nkgHXrCVqwlbrBV61-a9JhjqbpY2FDcaAdzIsDujlTjRZ3kqox4RBeJGt 
 
 
   Please find the Media release in the PDF attached: 
 
   Media release (PDF) 
https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=tduwroSMd8OkAjU9OyoD_hcgBhpv8dytz-NaN5Rdr2qLPhF-UXFJHHSZ5JFyKS7pJ3Kc8rNe5PViBarhVad7AuQqCTAHJ16u6hu1GJTyG7sPWwuv1pxFNOtOGaAD7s1PVWpJ9fJG7WP6-6waiQR60w25j45ELvm1u-23kU-LqFw=

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 09, 2021 00:00 ET (04:00 GMT)

