Press Release : Schweiter Technologies extends PET production capacity and takes stake in JMB Wind Engineering

Steinhausen, April 9, 2021 -- Schweiter Technologies is strengthening
its 3A Composites core materials business by a PET foam production
extension in Poland and has simultaneously signed and closed an
agreement to acquire 40% of JMB Wind Engineering ("JMB").
JMB (www.jmbwind.com), based in Goleniów, Poland, is a leading
company in core materials kit design and production, mainly for wind
turbines, with operations in Poland and Portugal.
After the successful start of a PET production line in China in 2020, to
expand the capacities in Europe another satellite PET production site is
planned for at JMB in Poland, which offers ideal production facilities
and logistics.
JMB will continue to operate as a stand-alone entity, with the existing
management team continuing to run the business from its bases in Poland
and Portugal. The minority stake in JMB forms the basis of a strategic
partnership with a leading European kitting company that will allow both
groups to better serve their customers.
For further information please contact:
Martin Klöti, CFO
Tel. +41 41 757 77 00, Fax +41 41 757 70 01, martin.kloeti@schweiter.com
