Schweiter Technologies : "Results 2022", Media & Analyst Conference
Media & Analyst Conference 2023
©Alex Shoots Buildings
Zurich - March 6, 2023
Content
2
-
Business Review & Highlights
-
Financial Results 2022
Focus & Outlook 2023
-
Questions & Answers
-
Appendix / Divisional information
1 BUSINESS REVIEW & HIGHLIGHTS
Schweiter at a Glance
3
SCHWEITER TECHNOLOGIES IS A GLOBAL GROUP, MANUFACTURING AND COMMERCIALIZING COMPOSITE PANELS AND COMPOSITE SOLUTIONS
Key Figures 2022
~ 1.2 bn CHF sales
86m CHF EBITDA
Global presence in more than 50 countries
Equity ratio ~70%
Dividend proposal: 20 CHF per share
Portfolio
Development, manufacturing and sale of
-
Aluminum composite panels
-
Core materials for sandwich structures
-
Paper & plastic sheets as well as lightweight foamboards
-
Integrated lightweight systems
concentrating on the business areas
-
Display
-
Architecture
-
Core Materials
-
Transport & Industry
Strategy & Goals
Focus on innovation, customer centricity & proximity as well as value creation as key success factor
Strengthen the leading positions through organic growth & strategic acquisitions
Promote lean structures, direct lines of communication & culture
1 BUSINESS REVIEW & HIGHLIGHTS
In a volatile & dynamic world, agility & resilience are essential
Ambiguity around Covid-19
Increasing raw material prices
Political uncertainty
2022
Exploding energy prices
New inflation & interest
Unreliable supply chains
environment
1 BUSINESS REVIEW & HIGHLIGHTS
Several highlights & new opportunities in 2022
5
Sustainability portfolio
Efficiency
& agility
INNOVATION
-
AIREX® TegraCoreTM: Foam with exceptional impact & chemical resistance for applications in Aerospace & Marine
-
MONARCTM: Specialized & proprietary manufacturing process allows for high quality finishes on ACM for design & construction of kitchens, shower and bath enclosures
-
ALUCOBOND® easy-fiX: First successes in Europe & US market with small - medium sized buildings
-
ALUCOBOND® A1 (incombustible): Installation of new line completed - commissioning/ certification process ongoing
GAINING MARKET SHARE
-
Architecture US: Intensified promotion of architectural specifications & partnerships led to expansion of customer base
-
Core Materials: Gained new key customers in fast growing marine market, in particular with attractive balsa solutions
-
Transport - Road: One of the worldwide biggest bus manufacturers trusts in sophisticated COMFLOOR® solutions for new platform
SUSTAINABILITY PORTFOLIO
-
Swedboard 25% acquired
-
FIVE-DOTinitiative launched - full transparency for customers on sustainability of our solutions
