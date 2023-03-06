Advanced search
    SWTQ   CH0010754924

SCHWEITER TECHNOLOGIES AG

(SWTQ)
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  04:06:37 2023-03-06 am EST
740.00 CHF   -6.45%
03:50aSchweiter Technologies : "Results 2022", Media & Analyst Conference
PU
12:44aSchweiter Technologies Reports Decline in FY22 Profit
MT
12:42aSwitzerland's Schweiter Technologies Nominates New Chair
MT
Schweiter Technologies : "Results 2022", Media & Analyst Conference

03/06/2023 | 03:50am EST
Media & Analyst Conference 2023

©Alex Shoots Buildings

Z u r i c h - M a r c h 6 , 2 0 2 3

Media & Analyst Conference 2023

M E D I A & A N A L Y S T C O N F E R E N C E 2 0 2 3

Content

2

  1. Business Review & Highlights
  2. Financial Results 2022

3 Focus & Outlook 2023

  1. Questions & Answers
  2. Appendix / Divisional information

Media & Analyst Conference 2023

1 B U S I N E S S R E V I E W & H I G H L I G H T S

Schweiter at a Glance

3

SCHWEITER TECHNOLOGIES IS A GLOBAL GROUP, MANUFACTURING AND COMMERCIALIZING COMPOSITE PANELS AND COMPOSITE SOLUTIONS

Key Figures 2022

$€ ~ 1.2 bn CHF sales

86m CHF EBITDA

Global presence in more than 50 countries

Equity ratio ~70%

Dividend proposal: 20 CHF per share

Portfolio

Development, manufacturing and sale of

  • Aluminum composite panels
  • Core materials for sandwich structures
  • Paper & plastic sheets as well as lightweight foamboards
  • Integrated lightweight systems

concentrating on the business areas

  • Display
  • Architecture
  • Core Materials
  • Transport & Industry

Strategy & Goals

Focus on innovation, customer centricity & proximity as well as value creation as key success factor

Strengthen the leading positions through organic growth & strategic acquisitions

Promote lean structures, direct lines of communication & culture

Media & Analyst Conference 2023

1 B U S I N E S S R E V I E W & H I G H L I G H T S

In a volatile & dynamic world, agility & resilience are essential

4

Ambiguity around Covid-19

Increasing raw material prices

Political uncertainty

2022

Exploding energy prices

New inflation & interest

Unreliable supply chains

environment

Media & Analyst Conference 2023

1 B U S I N E S S R E V I E W & H I G H L I G H T S

Several highlights & new opportunities in 2022

5

Innovation

Market

share

Sustainability portfolio

Efficiency

& agility

Media & Analyst Conference 2023

INNOVATION

  • AIREX® TegraCoreTM: Foam with exceptional impact & chemical resistance for applications in Aerospace & Marine
  • MONARCTM: Specialized & proprietary manufacturing process allows for high quality finishes on ACM for design & construction of kitchens, shower and bath enclosures
  • ALUCOBOND® easy-fiX: First successes in Europe & US market with small - medium sized buildings
  • ALUCOBOND® A1 (incombustible): Installation of new line completed - commissioning/ certification process ongoing

GAINING MARKET SHARE

  • Architecture US: Intensified promotion of architectural specifications & partnerships led to expansion of customer base
  • Core Materials: Gained new key customers in fast growing marine market, in particular with attractive balsa solutions
  • Transport - Road: One of the worldwide biggest bus manufacturers trusts in sophisticated COMFLOOR® solutions for new platform

SUSTAINABILITY PORTFOLIO

  • Swedboard 25% acquired
  • FIVE-DOTinitiative launched - full transparency for customers on sustainability of our solutions

Attachments

© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 1 217 M 1 297 M 1 297 M
Net income 2022 33,8 M 36,0 M 36,0 M
Net cash 2022 83,6 M 89,1 M 89,1 M
P/E ratio 2022 32,9x
Yield 2022 4,33%
Capitalization 1 133 M 1 207 M 1 207 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,86x
EV / Sales 2023 0,87x
Nbr of Employees 4 511
Free-Float 68,6%
Chart SCHWEITER TECHNOLOGIES AG
Duration : Period :
Schweiter Technologies AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SCHWEITER TECHNOLOGIES AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 791,00 CHF
Average target price 856,71 CHF
Spread / Average Target 8,31%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Roman Sonderegger Chief Executive Officer
Martin Klöti Chief Financial Officer
Beat Siegrist Chief Executive Officer
Heinz O. Baumgartner Director
Jacques Sanche Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SCHWEITER TECHNOLOGIES AG7.47%1 207
ATLAS COPCO AB1.79%56 129
PARKER-HANNIFIN CORPORATION23.66%46 157
FANUC CORPORATION21.07%33 597
SANDVIK AB18.10%26 572
INGERSOLL RAND INC.13.82%24 083