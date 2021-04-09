Schweiter Technologies extends PET production capacity and takes stake in JMB Wind Engineering

Financials CHF USD Sales 2021 1 191 M 1 288 M 1 288 M Net income 2021 95,7 M 103 M 103 M Net cash 2021 164 M 177 M 177 M P/E ratio 2021 23,1x Yield 2021 2,61% Capitalization 2 214 M 2 393 M 2 394 M EV / Sales 2021 1,72x EV / Sales 2022 1,62x Nbr of Employees 4 364 Free-Float 68,6% Chart SCHWEITER TECHNOLOGIES AG Duration : Auto. 2 months 3 months 6 months 9 months 1 year 2 years 5 years 10 years Max. Period : Day Week Technical analysis trends SCHWEITER TECHNOLOGIES AG Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Neutral Bullish Bullish Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Consensus Sell Buy Mean consensus OUTPERFORM Number of Analysts 5 Average target price 1 540,00 CHF Last Close Price 1 546,00 CHF Spread / Highest target 14,8% Spread / Average Target -0,39% Spread / Lowest Target -12,7% EPS Revisions Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Managers and Directors Name Title Heinz O. Baumgartner Chief Executive Officer & Director Martin Klöti Chief Financial Officer Beat Siegrist Non-Executive Chairman Lukas Braunschweiler Non-Executive Director Jacques Sanche Non-Executive Director Sector and Competitors 1st jan. Capitalization (M$) SCHWEITER TECHNOLOGIES AG 6.99% 2 411 ATLAS COPCO AB 28.14% 72 820 FANUC CORPORATION 10.37% 48 403 PARKER-HANNIFIN CORPORATION 16.31% 40 898 SANDVIK AB 19.13% 34 962 STANLEY BLACK & DECKER, INC. 11.72% 32 244