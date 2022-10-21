Advanced search
    SWTQ   CH0010754924

SCHWEITER TECHNOLOGIES AG

(SWTQ)
2022-10-21
734.00 CHF   +0.82%
Schweiter Technologies gears up for the future

10/21/2022
October 21, 2022

All news about SCHWEITER TECHNOLOGIES AG
12:00pSchweiter Technologies gears up for the future
DJ
08/29Mirabaud Securities Lowers Price Target on Schweiter Technologies, Maintains Hold Recom..
MT
08/17Schweiter Technologies AG Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended June 30, 202..
CI
08/17Schweiter H1 Profit Tumbles 40% on China Lockdowns, Higher Costs
MT
08/17Schweiter Technologies : "Semi-Annual Results 2022", Media & Analyst Conference
PU
08/17Figures For First Half 2022 : Schweiter sees sales continue to grow in first half year
GL
08/17Figures for first half 2022 : Schweiter sees sales continue ..
DJ
04/27Schweiter Technologies To Buy 25% Stake In Graphic Display Board Manufacturer Swedboard
MT
04/27Schweiter Technologies strengthens its product portfolio in the Display business by tak..
DJ
04/27Schweiter Technologies AG acquired 25% stake in Swedboard International Ab.
CI
Analyst Recommendations on SCHWEITER TECHNOLOGIES AG
Financials
Sales 2022 1 287 M 1 286 M 1 286 M
Net income 2022 65,2 M 65,1 M 65,1 M
Net cash 2022 76,1 M 76,1 M 76,1 M
P/E ratio 2022 16,0x
Yield 2022 4,92%
Capitalization 1 042 M 1 041 M 1 041 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,75x
EV / Sales 2023 0,71x
Nbr of Employees 4 511
Free-Float 68,6%
Chart SCHWEITER TECHNOLOGIES AG
Duration : Period :
Schweiter Technologies AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SCHWEITER TECHNOLOGIES AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 728,00 CHF
Average target price 1 171,67 CHF
Spread / Average Target 60,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Roman Sonderegger Chief Executive Officer
Martin Klöti Chief Financial Officer
Beat Siegrist Chief Executive Officer
Heinz O. Baumgartner Director
Jacques Sanche Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SCHWEITER TECHNOLOGIES AG-46.15%1 041
ATLAS COPCO AB-30.20%45 907
PARKER-HANNIFIN CORPORATION-18.30%33 388
FANUC CORPORATION-16.59%25 972
FORTIVE CORPORATION-21.90%21 187
SANDVIK AB-29.88%18 901