Schweiter Technologies gears up for the future

Financials CHF USD Sales 2022 1 287 M 1 286 M 1 286 M Net income 2022 65,2 M 65,1 M 65,1 M Net cash 2022 76,1 M 76,1 M 76,1 M P/E ratio 2022 16,0x Yield 2022 4,92% Capitalization 1 042 M 1 041 M 1 041 M EV / Sales 2022 0,75x EV / Sales 2023 0,71x Nbr of Employees 4 511 Free-Float 68,6% Chart SCHWEITER TECHNOLOGIES AG Duration : Auto. 2 months 3 months 6 months 9 months 1 year 2 years 5 years 10 years Max. Period : Day Week Technical analysis trends SCHWEITER TECHNOLOGIES AG Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bearish Bearish Bearish Consensus Sell Buy Mean consensus BUY Number of Analysts 5 Last Close Price 728,00 CHF Average target price 1 171,67 CHF Spread / Average Target 60,9% Managers and Directors Roman Sonderegger Chief Executive Officer Martin Klöti Chief Financial Officer Beat Siegrist Chief Executive Officer Heinz O. Baumgartner Director Jacques Sanche Non-Executive Director Sector and Competitors 1st jan. Capi. (M$) SCHWEITER TECHNOLOGIES AG -46.15% 1 041 ATLAS COPCO AB -30.20% 45 907 PARKER-HANNIFIN CORPORATION -18.30% 33 388 FANUC CORPORATION -16.59% 25 972 FORTIVE CORPORATION -21.90% 21 187 SANDVIK AB -29.88% 18 901