Switzerland
Swiss Exchange
Swiss Exchange
News
News
Summary
SWTQ
CH0010754924
SCHWEITER TECHNOLOGIES AG
(SWTQ)
Add to my list
Report
Delayed Swiss Exchange -
11:30 2022-10-21 am EDT
734.00
CHF
+0.82%
12:00p
Schweiter Technologies gears up for the future
DJ
08/29
Mirabaud Securities Lowers Price Target on Schweiter Technologies, Maintains Hold Recommendation
MT
08/17
Schweiter Technologies AG Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended June 30, 2022
CI
Schweiter Technologies gears up for the future
10/21/2022 | 12:00pm EDT
(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires
October 21, 2022 12:00 ET (16:00 GMT)
12:00p
Schweiter Technologies gears up for the future
DJ
08/29
Mirabaud Securities Lowers Price Target on Schweiter Technologies, Maintains Hold Recom..
MT
08/17
Schweiter Technologies AG Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended June 30, 202..
CI
08/17
Schweiter H1 Profit Tumbles 40% on China Lockdowns, Higher Costs
MT
08/17
Schweiter Technologies : "Semi-Annual Results 2022", Media & Analyst Conference
PU
08/17
Figures For First Half 2022 : Schweiter sees sales continue to grow in first half year
GL
08/17
Figures for first half 2022 : Schweiter sees sales continue ..
DJ
04/27
Schweiter Technologies To Buy 25% Stake In Graphic Display Board Manufacturer Swedboard
MT
04/27
Schweiter Technologies strengthens its product portfolio in the Display business by tak..
DJ
04/27
Schweiter Technologies AG acquired 25% stake in Swedboard International Ab.
CI
08/29
Mirabaud Securities Lowers Price Target on Schweiter Technologies, Maintains Hold Recom..
MT
03/08
Mirabaud Securities Lowers Price Target on Schweiter Technologies, Maintains Hold Recom..
MT
2021
Schweiter Technologies : Mirabaud Securities Lifts Price Target o..
MT
Financials
CHF
USD
Sales 2022
1 287 M
1 286 M
1 286 M
Net income 2022
65,2 M
65,1 M
65,1 M
Net cash 2022
76,1 M
76,1 M
76,1 M
P/E ratio 2022
16,0x
Yield 2022
4,92%
Capitalization
1 042 M
1 041 M
1 041 M
EV / Sales 2022
0,75x
EV / Sales 2023
0,71x
Nbr of Employees
4 511
Free-Float
68,6%
Technical analysis trends SCHWEITER TECHNOLOGIES AG
Short Term
Mid-Term
Long Term
Trends
Bearish
Bearish
Bearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus
BUY
Number of Analysts
5
Last Close Price
728,00 CHF
Average target price
1 171,67 CHF
Spread / Average Target
60,9%
Managers and Directors
Roman Sonderegger
Chief Executive Officer
Martin Klöti
Chief Financial Officer
Beat Siegrist
Chief Executive Officer
Heinz O. Baumgartner
Director
Jacques Sanche
Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.
Capi. (M$)
SCHWEITER TECHNOLOGIES AG
-46.15%
1 041
ATLAS COPCO AB
-30.20%
45 907
PARKER-HANNIFIN CORPORATION
-18.30%
33 388
FANUC CORPORATION
-16.59%
25 972
FORTIVE CORPORATION
-21.90%
21 187
SANDVIK AB
-29.88%
18 901
