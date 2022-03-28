Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SWM   US8085411069

SCHWEITZER-MAUDUIT INTERNATIONAL, INC.

(SWM)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

ALERT: Rowley Law PLLC is Investigating Proposed Acquisition of Neenah, Inc.

03/28/2022 | 11:36pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NEW YORK, March 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Rowley Law PLLC is investigating potential securities law violations by Neenah, Inc. (NYSE: NP) and its board of directors concerning the proposed acquisition of the company by Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE: SWM). Stockholders will receive 1.358 shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International common stock for each share of Neenah stock that they hold. Neenah stockholders are expected to own approximately 42% of the combined company. The transaction is expected to close in the second half of 2022.

If you are a stockholder of Neenah, Inc. and are interested in obtaining additional information regarding this investigation, please visit us at: http://www.rowleylawpllc.com/investigation/np/. You may also contact Shane Rowley, Esq. at Rowley Law PLLC, 50 Main Street Suite 1000, White Plains, NY 10606, by email at info@rowleylawpllc.com, or by telephone at 914-400-1920 or 844-400-4643 (toll-free).  

Rowley Law PLLC represents shareholders nationwide in class actions and derivative lawsuits in complex corporate litigation. For more information about the firm and its attorneys, please visit http://www.rowleylawpllc.com

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

 

Cision
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/alert-rowley-law-pllc-is-investigating-proposed-acquisition-of-neenah-inc-301512385.html

SOURCE Rowley Law PLLC


© PRNewswire 2022
All news about SCHWEITZER-MAUDUIT INTERNATIONAL, INC.
03/28ALERT : Rowley Law PLLC is Investigating Proposed Acquisition of Neenah, Inc.
PR
03/28SWM STOCK INVESTIGATION : Halper Sadeh LLP Is Investigating Whether the Merger of Schweitz..
BU
03/28Neenah Paper, Schweitzer-Mauduit International Enter Into Merger Agreement
MT
03/28SCHWEITZER MAUDUIT INTERNATIONAL INC : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Other E..
AQ
03/28SWM and Neenah to Combine in All-Stock Transaction to Create a ~$3 Billion Global Leade..
BU
03/25SCHWEITZER MAUDUIT INTERNATIONAL : SWM Expands Its Air Filtration Offerings for Facemask A..
PU
03/23SCHWEITZER MAUDUIT INTERNATIONAL : SWM To Implement Price Surcharges for Its Engineered Pa..
PU
03/10SCHWEITZER-MAUDUIT INTERNATIONAL, IN : Ex-dividend day for
FA
03/01SCHWEITZER MAUDUIT INTERNATIONAL INC Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial..
AQ
02/25SCHWEITZER MAUDUIT INTERNATIONAL INC : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Financi..
AQ
More news