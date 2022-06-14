Schweitzer Mauduit International : SWM Launches Evolute Filtering Media, a Sustainable Alternative for Tobacco Filter Products

ALPHARETTA, GA, June 14, 2022 -- Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. ("SWM" or the "Company") (NYSE: SWM), is pleased to announce the launch of EvoluteTM fiber-based filtering media, an alternative range for tobacco filter products. Manufacturers who wish to accelerate the delivery of sustainable and innovative solutions to meet ever-evolving consumer demands for environmentally friendlier products will benefit from SWM's research and development expertise acquired from over 400 years within the natural fiber, specialty paper, and tobacco industries.

Alice Jaussaud, product manager for EvoluteTM filtering media, commented, "Since 2019 with the Single-Use Plastics Directive in the EU and beyond, we have observed an acceleration of the demand for alternative solutions which is reinforced by societal trends towards sustainability. EvoluteTM filtering media is a true demonstration of SWM's commitment to be the leader in providing sustainable solutions for the tobacco industry, today and tomorrow."

EvoluteTM filtering media is a sustainable alternative for tobacco filter products. The current range offers many benefits, including:

Compliance with EU's Single-Use Plastic and Tobacco Products Directives

Reduced CO 2 emissions

emissions Accelerated water dispersibility

Faster degradation

TiO 2 free

The EvoluteTM range of solutions includes industrial and scalable products with proven filtration performance, filter pressure drop stability, and perfect fit to crimped filter makers. It is applicable for combustible cigarettes, filter tips for roll-your-own and make-your-own, cigarillos, and heated tobacco products.

The EvoluteTM product line will deliver continuous innovation to adapt to consumer and market needs as well as regulatory changes through close collaboration with our customers.

About SWM

SWM is a leading global performance materials company, focused on finding ways to improve everyday life by bringing best-in-class innovation, design, and manufacturing solutions to our customers. Our highly engineered films, adhesive tapes, foams, nets, nonwovens, and papers are designed and manufactured using resins, polymers, and natural fibers for a variety of industries and specialty applications. SWM and its subsidiaries manufacture on four continents, conduct business in over 90 countries and employ approximately 5,000 people worldwide. For further information, please visit SWM's website at www.swmintl.com.

Media Contact

Mary Gibson

mgibson@swmintl.com

770-569-4328