    SWM   US8085411069

SCHWEITZER-MAUDUIT INTERNATIONAL, INC.

(SWM)
  Report
Schweitzer Mauduit International : Company Overview Presentation

05/06/2021 | 08:07am EDT
Investor

Presentation

Company Overview

May 2021

©©20212021SchweitzerSchweitzer--MauduitMauduitInternational,International,IncInc..

Forward Looking Statements, Non-GAAP Disclosure, & Definitions

This presentation may contain "forward-lookingstatements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other federal securities laws that are subject to the safe harbor created by such laws and other legal protections. Caution should be taken not to place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements because actual results may differ materially from the results suggested by these statements. These forward-looking statements are made only as of the date of this presentation. We undertake no obligation, except as may be required by law, to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. In addition, forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from our historical experience and present expectations or projections. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, those described in Part I, "Item 1A. Risk Factors" and elsewhere in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020 and those described from time to time in our periodic and other reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission

Certain financial measures and comments contained in this presentation are "non-GAAP" financial measures,

specifically measures which exclude one or more of the following: restructuring and impairment expenses, depreciation and amortization, interest expense, tax provision (benefit), capital spending, capitalized software expenditures, purchase accounting adjustments, and tax valuation adjustments. We believe that investors' understanding is enhanced by disclosing these non-GAAP financial measures as a reasonable basis for comparison of our ongoing results of operations. All non-GAAP (Adjusted) figures are reconciled to closest GAAP measure in the appendix. All financial metrics are presented on a continuing operations basis unless noted otherwise; all per share metrics are on a diluted basis

The following terms/abbreviations are used throughout the presentation and are defined as follows:

EP - Engineered Papers segment, AMS - Advanced Materials & Structures segment, OCF - operating cash flow, FCF - free cash flow, OP - operating profit, EBITDA - earnings before interest taxes depreciation and amortization, LIP - low ignition propensity, RTL - reconstituted tobacco leaf, W&B - wrapper and binder, RO - reverse osmosis, TPU - thermoplastic polyurethane, Tekra - the acquired Tekra and Trient businesses

© 2021 Schweitzer-

2

© 2021 Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc.

AGENDA

Company Overview

Advanced Materials &

Structures (AMS)

Engineered Papers (EP)

Financial Overview

© 2021 Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc.

3

© 2021 Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc.

A

Performance

Materials &

Solutions

Company

Essential Performance Materials

For Specialty Applications

©©20212021SchweitzerSchweitzer--MauduitMauduitInternational,International,IncInc..

4

Our Products Are Everywhere

Construction materials

Specialty

Finger bandages

Heavy Erosion control

tapes Agriculture

equipment Highway

Undersea cables purification

Liquid

construction Hospital

Carpet Face

Water filtration

products

backing shields

Shipping Pressure Sensitives

Switchable glass

Turf backing

materials Paint protection films

Medical

Wipes &Topicalscreams Dental films

Digital printing

devices

Semiconductor manufacturing

Medical packaging

Specialty

Facemasks Foodservice papers protectionPipeline

apparel

Wind turbine Hemp

Beverage Batteries

Fuel filters blades

Diagnostic

Woundcare Air filtration

strip tests

processing

Home & bedding

Bulletproof glass

Tobacco products

Green

Greaseproof

Absorbent

Reduced risk

Energy

papers/bags

materials smoking products

Health & wellness furnitureFlooring and

5

© 2021 Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Schweitzer Mauduit International Inc. published this content on 06 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 May 2021 12:06:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 1 087 M - -
Net income 2021 111 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 13,5x
Yield 2021 3,67%
Capitalization 1 506 M 1 506 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,39x
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,36x
Nbr of Employees 3 600
Free-Float 97,9%
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Jeffrey Kramer Chief Executive Officer & Director
R. Andrew Wamser Chief Financial Officer & EVP-Finance
John D. Rogers Non-Executive Chairman
Anderson Davis Warlick Independent Director
Jeffrey J. Keenan Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SCHWEITZER-MAUDUIT INTERNATIONAL, INC.19.25%1 506
UPM-KYMMENE OYJ8.66%21 193
SUZANO S.A.15.60%16 965
STORA ENSO OYJ1.79%15 353
SVENSKA CELLULOSA AKTIEBOLAGET SCA6.18%12 614
HOLMEN AB (PUBL)3.10%7 801