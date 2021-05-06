Log in
SCHWEITZER-MAUDUIT INTERNATIONAL, INC.

Schweitzer Mauduit International : First Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call Presentation

05/06/2021 | 08:09am EDT
First Quarter 2021

Earnings Conference Call

May 6, 2021

© 2021 Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc.

Forward Looking

Statements, Non-

GAAP Disclosure, &

Definitions

This presentation may contain "forward-lookingstatements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other federal securities laws that are subject to the safe harbor created by such laws and other legal protections. These forward-looking statements can be identified by the fact that they do not relate only to historical or current facts. Forward-looking statements often use words such as, without limitation, "anticipate", "target", "expect", "estimate", "intend", "plan", "goal", "believe", "aim", "will", "may", "hope", "continue", "would", "could" or "should" or other words of similar meaning or the negative thereof. Caution should be taken not to place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements because actual results may differ materially from the results suggested by these statements. These forward-looking statements are made only as of the date of this presentation. They are prospective in nature and note based on historical facts, but rather on current expectations and on numerous assumptions regarding the business strategies and the environment in which our business shall operate in the future and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by those statements. No assurance can be given that such expectations will prove to have been correct and persons reading this presentation are therefore cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements which speak only as at the date of this presentation. We undertake no obligation, nor have any intention, except as may be required by law, to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. In addition, forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from our historical experience and present expectations or projections. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, those described in Part I, "Item 1A. Risk Factors" and elsewhere in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020 and those described from time to time in our periodic and other reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Among such factors are changes in global, political, economic, business, competitive, market and regulatory forces, risks associated with the COVID-19 pandemic, future exchange and interest rates, changes in tax rates and future business combinations or disposals. Such statements are qualified in their entirety by the inherent risks and uncertainties surrounding future expectations.

Certain financial measures and comments contained in this presentation are "non-GAAP"

financial measures, specifically measures which exclude one or more of the following: restructuring and impairment expenses, plant closure expenses, depreciation and amortization, interest expense, tax provision (benefit), capital spending, capitalized software expenditures, purchase accounting adjustments, and tax valuation adjustments. We believe that investors' understanding is enhanced by disclosing these non-GAAP financial measures as a reasonable basis for comparison of our ongoing results of operations. Adjusted measures are reconciled to GAAP at the end of this presentation.

The following terms/abbreviations are used throughout the presentation and are defined as follows:

AMS - Advanced Materials & Structures segment, EP - Engineered Papers segment, EBITDA - earnings before interest taxes depreciation and amortization

2

© 2021 Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc.

1Q 2021 Financial Highlights

($ in Millions, Except Per

1Q:21

1Q:20

% Growth

Share Amounts)

Sales

$288.2

$261.5

10%

GAAP EPS

$0.68

$0.72

-6%

Adjusted EPS (1)

$1.02

$0.85

20%

Operating Cash Flow

$12.7

$5.1

Free Cash Flow (1)

$5.1

($3.0)

1Q:21

Continued organic sales strength in AMS, up 15%, and solid execution across business, drove20% Adj. EPS growth

  • AMS sales strength across end-markets
  • EP solid execution, improved cost structure
  • Double-digitadjusted operating profit, EBITDA, and EPS growth(1)
  • Closed Scapa transaction shortly after quarter end
  • Adjusted EPS guidance for 2021 reflects mid to high single-digit growth

(1) Throughout this presentation, the term GAAP EPS will be used to represent GAAP Diluted EPS, and Adjusted EPS will be used to represent Adjusted Diluted EPS. Adjusted Diluted EPS and Free Cash Flow, adjusted EBITDA and

3

adjusted operating profit are non-GAAP financial measures. See non-GAAP reconciliations and supplemental data in appendix. All financial measures presented relate to continuing operations.

© 2021 Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc.

Advanced Materials & Structures (AMS)

AMS carried late 2020 momentum into 2021, 15% organic sales growth driven by

rapid growth in transportation and filtration products

1Q:21 Business Highlights

  • Sales up 33%, 15% organic growth, healthy performance across portfolio
    • Transportation: up more than 20%, with strong recovery in paint protection films given demand backlog post-COVID
    • Filtration: also up over 20%, fastest growth in air products, but also double-digit growth in process and water
    • Healthcare (formerly referred to as Medical): up strong with gains in facemasks, woundcare, packaging
    • Construction: growth across many key product lines including erosion control products for infrastructure and products used in oil & gas industries
  • Adjusted OP(1) up 44% on organic growth and strong profitability
  • 1Q:21 results key takeaway: Solid organic growth expected to continue for several quarters as business appears largely recovered from COVID-19 impacts
  • Closed Scapa acquisition

(1) Adjusted Operating Profit (OP) is a non-GAAP financial measure. See non-GAAP reconciliations and supplemental data in appendix. All financial measures presented relate to continuing operations.

4

© 2021 Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc.

Engineered Papers (EP)

EP had solid execution with improved cost structure; temporary customer inventory

de-stocking from Spotswood site closure/transition impacted the quarter

1Q:21 Business Highlights

  • Sales down 10%, combination of lower volume and negative price/mix
    • Volume down 6%, price/mix 8% unfavorable
    • Volume/mix impacted temporarily by lower LIP sales as key customer of recently closed Spotswood, NJ site worked through old inventories and transitioned to modified product from other sites
    • Strong HnB growth encouraging for innovative reduced risk product lines
  • Adjusted OP(1) down 6% as higher margins helped offset lower sales
    • SG&A efficiencies and reduced fixed costs from Spotswood shutdown
  • 1Q:21 results key takeaway: business performed as expected with negative inventory de-stocking,

continue to expect reversion to annualized historical profit levels after very strong 2020

(1) Adjusted Operating Profit (OP) is a non-GAAP financial measure. See non-GAAP reconciliations and supplemental data in appendix. All financial measures presented relate to continuing operations.

5

© 2021 Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc.

This is an excerpt of the original content.

Disclaimer

Schweitzer Mauduit International Inc. published this content on 06 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 May 2021 12:08:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
