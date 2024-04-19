EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: Schweizer Electronic AG
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Schweizer Electronic AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Annual financial report
Language: German
Date of disclosure: April 29, 2024
Address: https://schweizer.ag/investoren-und-medien/finanzberichte/downloads-berichte
Report Type: Annual financial report of the group
Language: German
Date of disclosure: April 29, 2024
Address: https://schweizer.ag/investoren-und-medien/finanzberichte/downloads-berichte
