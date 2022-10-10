Advanced search
    SCE   DE0005156236

SCHWEIZER ELECTRONIC AG

(SCE)
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  07:17 2022-10-10 am EDT
3.985 EUR   -1.12%
10:02aRpt : Schweizer Electronic AG: Release according to Article 111c of the AktG [the German Stock Corporation Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
EQ
08/08Schweizer Electronic : Conference call results hy1 2022
PU
08/08Schweizer Electronic : CONFERENCE CALL RESULTS HY1 2022.pdf
PU
RPT: Schweizer Electronic AG: Release according to Article 111c of the AktG [the German Stock Corporation Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

10/10/2022 | 10:02am EDT
EQS Related Party Transactions announcement: Schweizer Electronic AG / Release of an announcement according to Article 111c of the AktG [the German Stock Corporation Act]
Schweizer Electronic AG: Release according to Article 111c of the AktG [the German Stock Corporation Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

10.10.2022 / 16:00 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Related Party Transactions announcement transmitted by EQS - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Schramberg, Germany, 10 October 2022: Schweizer Electronic AG and its subsidiary Schweizer Electronic (Jiangsu) Co. Ltd. based in Jiangsu, China ("SEC") concluded a Contribution and Patent Transfer Agreement on 10 October 2022.

In accordance with the Agreement, Schweizer Electronic AG provides the share capital still to be contributed to SEC in the amount of EUR 15.2 million in the form of patents by way of contribution in kind to SEC.

In the Contribution and Patent Transfer Agreement, Schweizer Electronic AG transfers all rights to a Chinese patent to SEC and contributes the patent rights to the share capital of SEC by way of a contribution in kind as fulfilment of its contribution obligation. Thus, no purchase price or other remuneration is paid by SEC to Schweizer Electronic AG for the transfer and assignment of patent rights.

The transfer and contribution of patent rights will be completed as soon as all necessary approvals and certificates from the China National Intellectual Property Administration have been issued by the Chinese authority and sent to SEC. Following completion of the transfer and contribution, SEC alone will be responsible for maintaining, renewing and enforcing the patent rights.

The parties agree that the value of the patent rights that Schweizer Electronic AG contributes to SEC by way of a contribution in kind is EUR 15.2 million. In view of this, the Board of Management at Schweizer Electronic AG considers the provisions agreed in the contribution and patent transfer agreement to be appropriate and advantageous for Schweizer Electronic AG.

Schweizer Electronic AG currently holds around 87% of the shares in SEC. SEC is therefore a related party of Schweizer Electronic AG in accordance with Section 111a (1) Sentence 2 of the German Stock Corporation Act (AktG).

The Supervisory Board approved the conclusion of the Contribution and Patent Transfer Agreement and the measures required for its implementation on 19 September 2022.

 


10.10.2022 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Schweizer Electronic AG
Einsteinstraße 10
78713 Schramberg
Germany
Internet: www.schweizer.ag

 
End of News EQS News Service

1459847  10.10.2022 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1459847&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
