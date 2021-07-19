Schweizer Electronic AG: Another milestone of the global success story has been achieved with successful IATF certification of the Jintan plant (China)

Schramberg, 19 July 2021 - More than a year ago, production was launched at SCHWEIZER's new high-tech plant in Jintan (China). Another important milestone for the plant in China, but also for the global orientation of the company, has now been achieved with successful IATF 16949:2016 certification.

After SCHWEIZER had already passed the ISO 9001 certification last year, numerous customer audits of European and Asian automotive customers in accordance with VDA 6.3 were successfully carried out in 2020/2021. The IATF 16949:2016 certification received by the Jintan plant (China) is of great importance for qualification as a supplier in the automotive market, and the SCHWEIZER plant is now fully qualified for the requirements of the automotive segment.

'Thanks to the completed IATF certification, Jintan is now also able to work with the major automotive partners and fully meet all the important quality requirements. This is a milestone for China and Germany, both in terms of the collaboration with existing customers and in terms of new customers and partners. This is an important step that we have now achieved for SCHWEIZER's success and acceptance on the global market,' says Billy Liu, Quality Manager in Jintan (China).

At its site in Germany, SCHWEIZER has been able to successfully maintain important certifications such as the IATF 16949:2016 and ISO 9001 and other key quality standards for years. By linking the European PCB production factory in Schramberg, Germany, and the new plant in China, the highest level of delivery security for the supply chain stability of customers in Europe and Asia can be ensured. With its Chinese location, SCHWEIZER is opening up access to new markets and customer groups and is able to provide a complete range of PCB technologies, ranging from simple multilayer circuit boards to future-oriented chip embedding technology from both production plants.