    SCE   DE0005156236

SCHWEIZER ELECTRONIC AG

(SCE)
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 07/19 08:25:54 am
13.4 EUR   -0.74%
SCHWEIZER ELECTRONIC AG : Another milestone of the global success story has been…
PU
08:01aSCHWEIZER ELECTRONIC AG :
EQ
08:01aPRESS RELEASE : Schweizer Electronic AG:
DJ
Schweizer Electronic AG: Another milestone of the global success story has been…

07/19/2021 | 08:15am EDT
19.07.2021 Press releases

Schweizer Electronic AG: Another milestone of the global success story has been achieved with successful IATF certification of the Jintan plant (China)

Schramberg, 19 July 2021 - More than a year ago, production was launched at SCHWEIZER's new high-tech plant in Jintan (China). Another important milestone for the plant in China, but also for the global orientation of the company, has now been achieved with successful IATF 16949:2016 certification.

Schramberg, 19 July 2021 - More than a year ago, production was launched at SCHWEIZER's new high-tech plant in Jintan (China). Another important milestone for the plant in China, but also for the global orientation of the company, has now been achieved with successful IATF 16949:2016 certification.

After SCHWEIZER had already passed the ISO 9001 certification last year, numerous customer audits of European and Asian automotive customers in accordance with VDA 6.3 were successfully carried out in 2020/2021. The IATF 16949:2016 certification received by the Jintan plant (China) is of great importance for qualification as a supplier in the automotive market, and the SCHWEIZER plant is now fully qualified for the requirements of the automotive segment.

'Thanks to the completed IATF certification, Jintan is now also able to work with the major automotive partners and fully meet all the important quality requirements. This is a milestone for China and Germany, both in terms of the collaboration with existing customers and in terms of new customers and partners. This is an important step that we have now achieved for SCHWEIZER's success and acceptance on the global market,' says Billy Liu, Quality Manager in Jintan (China).

At its site in Germany, SCHWEIZER has been able to successfully maintain important certifications such as the IATF 16949:2016 and ISO 9001 and other key quality standards for years. By linking the European PCB production factory in Schramberg, Germany, and the new plant in China, the highest level of delivery security for the supply chain stability of customers in Europe and Asia can be ensured. With its Chinese location, SCHWEIZER is opening up access to new markets and customer groups and is able to provide a complete range of PCB technologies, ranging from simple multilayer circuit boards to future-oriented chip embedding technology from both production plants.

Disclaimer

SEAG - Schweizer Electronic AG published this content on 19 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 July 2021 12:14:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
08:15aSCHWEIZER ELECTRONIC AG : Another milestone of the global success story has been..
PU
08:01aSCHWEIZER ELECTRONIC AG :
EQ
08:01aPRESS RELEASE : Schweizer Electronic AG:
DJ
07/16DGAP-DD : Schweizer Electronic AG english
DJ
07/16SCHWEIZER ELECTRONIC AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by ..
EQ
06/28SCHWEIZER ELECTRONIC : Presentation of the Executive Board Annual General Meetin..
PU
06/25SCHWEIZER ELECTRONIC AG : Significant positive growth for 2021 confirmed
PU
06/25PRESS RELEASE : Schweizer Electronic AG: Significant positive growth for 2021 co..
DJ
06/25SCHWEIZER ELECTRONIC AG : Significant positive growth for 2021 confirmed
EQ
06/25Schweizer Electronic AG Appoints Stefan Krauss to its Supervisory Board
CI
Financials
Sales 2021 123 M 145 M 145 M
Net income 2021 -17,5 M -20,6 M -20,6 M
Net Debt 2021 126 M 149 M 149 M
P/E ratio 2021 -2,90x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 50,9 M 60,1 M 59,9 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,44x
EV / Sales 2022 1,03x
Nbr of Employees 945
Free-Float 35,0%
Managers and Directors
Nicolas-Fabian Schweizer Chairman-Management Board
Christoph Schweizer Chairman-Supervisory Board
Michael Kowalski Member-Supervisory Board
Stephan Zizala Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Chris Wu Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SCHWEIZER ELECTRONIC AG14.89%63
MEDIATEK INC.28.11%52 561
SKYWORKS SOLUTIONS, INC.23.04%29 502
SANAN OPTOELECTRONICS CO., LTD.12.33%22 259
CHINA RESOURCES MICROELECTRONICS LIMITED29.59%18 037
GLOBALWAFERS CO., LTD.26.27%14 348