Schweizer Electronic : Data Privacy Statement for Shareholders

Data Privacy Statement for Shareholders - Schweizer Electronic AG

Schweizer Electronic AG Shares are registered shares, which is why we are legally obliged to keep a share register. In the following, we will inform you about how we process your personal data if you provide us with personal data for the share register via your bank, in writing or by e- mail or if you inform us about changes to the personal data stored about you in the share register of Schweizer Electronic AG. We would also like to inform you about which data protection rights you are entitled to.

1. DATA CATEGORIES, PURPOSE OF PROCESSING AND LEGAL BASIS

We process your personal data in compliance with the EU General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), the Federal Data Protection Act (BDSG), the German Stock Corporation Act (AktG) and other relevant legal provisions.

In the case of registered shares, § 67 AktG stipulates that they must be entered in the company's share register, stating the name, date of birth and address of the shareholder as well as the number of shares. In principle, the shareholder is obliged to provide the company with this information. Further optional information that we receive from you may be for instance E- mail address and telephone number.

The credit institutions involved in the acquisition or safekeeping of your Schweizer Electronic AG registered shares regularly manage for you the providing of information which are relevant to the management of the share register (e.g. Name, date of birth, address, nationality) to us. This is done via Clearstream Banking Frankfurt, which, as the central securities depository, handles the technical settlement of securities transactions and the safekeeping of shares for credit institutions. The same applies to the sale (discharge from the share register) of your shares.

You have the possibility to send us in writing e.g. by e-mail, letter or by telephone address changes, e-mail addresses or to communicate your power of attorney and instructions in advance of the Annual General Meeting of Schweizer Electronic AG. If you make use of this option, we will use the personal data you provide exclusively to update our share register in accordance with your information or to implement your requirements at the corresponding Annual General Meeting

The legal basis for the processing of your personal data is the German Stock Corporation Act in conjunction with Article 6 (1) (c) GDPR. We use your personal data in particular to maintain the share register, communicate with you as a shareholder and to process the Annual General Meeting. If you attend our Annual General Meeting, we will need your name and the number of your shares to send you the necessary voting documents. These data will later also appear in the directory of participants to be included by law. Even if you make a request to supplement the agenda or make countermotions or nominations, we must publish your name under certain conditions.

If virtual general meetings take place, a login time stamp is collected and the name of the retrieved file, the date and time of the retrieval, the message whether the retrieval was successful, the description of the type of web browser used, the referrer URL (the previously visited page), the host name of the accessing computer (IP address) is stored in the server log