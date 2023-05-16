Advanced search
    SCE   DE0005156236

SCHWEIZER ELECTRONIC AG

(SCE)
05:40:58 2023-05-16
7.420 EUR   -1.07%
06:12aSchweizer Electronic : Data Privacy Statement for Shareholders
PU
06:12aSchweizer Electronic : Information on agenda item 1 in accordance with 124a AktG
PU
06:12aSchweizer Electronic : Information shareholders rights
PU
Schweizer Electronic : Information on agenda item 1 in accordance with 124a AktG

05/16/2023 | 06:12am EDT
Schramberg

ISIN: DE0005156236

WKN: 515 623

Information on agenda item 1 in accordance with § 124a s.1 no. 2 AktG

______________________________________________________________________

Item on the agenda 1

Presentation of the adopted annual financial statements of Schweizer Electronic AG, the approved consolidated financial statements, the summarised status report for Schweizer Electronic AG and the Group, each as of 31 December 2022, including the explanatory report of the Executive Board regarding the information pursuant to sections 289a, 315a of the German Commercial Code (HGB) and the report of the Supervisory Board for the 2022 financial year

The aforementioned documentation as well as the summarised separate non-financial report for the company and the Group are available on the Internet from the date the invitation to the Annual General Meeting is published at

https://schweizer.ag/investoren-und-medien/hauptversammlung

Upon request, this documentation will be sent to each shareholder immediately and free of charge. The Supervisory Board has approved the annual financial statements and the consolidated financial statements. The annual financial statements are thereby adopted. A resolution of the Annual General Meeting regarding this agenda item is therefore not required.

Information to agenda item 1

Disclaimer

SEAG - Schweizer Electronic AG published this content on 16 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 May 2023 10:11:50 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
