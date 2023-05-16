Schweizer Electronic : Information shareholders rights

Schramberg
ISIN: DE0005156236
WKN: 515 623
Information about Shareholders' Rights
Shareholders' rights in accordance with Sections 122 (2), 126 (1), 127, 131 (1) German Stock Corporation Act (AktG)
Motions for additions to the Agenda in accordance with Section °122 (°2) German Stock Corporation Act (AktG)
Shareholders whose shares jointly amount to one-twentieth of the share capital (i.e. 189,000 shares) or the pro rata amount of EUR 500,000.00 can request that items be placed on the agenda and published pursuant to section 122(2) AktG. Each new item must be accompanied by reasons or a draft resolution. The request must be addressed to the Executive Board in writing and be received by the Company no later than midnight (24:00) on Saturday, 27 May
2023. Please send such requests to the following address:
Schweizer Electronic AG
Executive Board
Einsteinstrasse 10
78713 Schramberg
We shall publish any additional items received in accordance with section 124(1) AktG by the deadline as long as they satisfy the legal requirements.
Motions and nominations from shareholders
In accordance with section 126(1) AktG, shareholders are entitled to submit counter-motions to proposals made by the Executive Board and Supervisory Board regarding a specific agenda item. In accordance with section 127 AktG, shareholders are also entitled to submit nominations for the election of members of the Supervisory Board or for auditors.
The Company shall make counter-motions as defined by section 126(1) AktG, including the name of the shareholder and any comments by the administrator, available immediately upon receipt on the Company's website at
https://schweizer.ag/investoren-und-medien/hauptversammlung
if the counter-motion, together with the grounds, is received by the Company no later than midnight (24:00) on Monday 12 June 2023 at the following address:
Schweizer Electronic AG
Annual General Meeting
Einsteinstrasse 10
78713 Schramberg, Germany
or email: ir@schweizer.ag
Counter-motions which are otherwise addressed will not be considered.
The Company is entitled to not publish a counter-motion and grounds under the prerequisites specified in Section°126 (°2) German Stock Corporation Act (AktG) if e.g. the Executive Board would by reason of such communication become criminally liable or if the counter-motion would result in a resolution of the Annual General meeting which would be illegal or would violate the articles. The reasons for a counter-motion need not be made available if they exceed 5,000 characters in total.
The above provisions shall apply mutatis mutandis to nominations from shareholders in accordance with Section 127 German Stock Corporation Act (AktG). However, shareholders need not provide reasons for nominations and these need not be published, except in the cases specified in section 126(2) AktG, even if the nomination does not contain the details mentioned in section 127 sentence 3 in conjunction with sections 124(3) sentence 4, 125(1) sentence 5 AktG.
Right of access for shareholders
At the Annual General Meeting, each shareholder may demand information from the Executive Board about the Company's affairs, insofar as this information is necessary for the proper assessment of an item on the agenda (section 131(1) AktG). The right of access can be exercised at the Annual General Meeting without the need for prior notice or other notification.
