Schweizer Electronic : Information shareholders rights

Schramberg

ISIN: DE0005156236

WKN: 515 623

Information about Shareholders' Rights

Shareholders' rights in accordance with Sections 122 (2), 126 (1), 127, 131 (1) German Stock Corporation Act (AktG)

Motions for additions to the Agenda in accordance with Section °122 (°2) German Stock Corporation Act (AktG)

Shareholders whose shares jointly amount to one-twentieth of the share capital (i.e. 189,000 shares) or the pro rata amount of EUR 500,000.00 can request that items be placed on the agenda and published pursuant to section 122(2) AktG. Each new item must be accompanied by reasons or a draft resolution. The request must be addressed to the Executive Board in writing and be received by the Company no later than midnight (24:00) on Saturday, 27 May

2023. Please send such requests to the following address:

Schweizer Electronic AG

Executive Board

Einsteinstrasse 10

78713 Schramberg

We shall publish any additional items received in accordance with section 124(1) AktG by the deadline as long as they satisfy the legal requirements.

Motions and nominations from shareholders

In accordance with section 126(1) AktG, shareholders are entitled to submit counter-motions to proposals made by the Executive Board and Supervisory Board regarding a specific agenda item. In accordance with section 127 AktG, shareholders are also entitled to submit nominations for the election of members of the Supervisory Board or for auditors.

The Company shall make counter-motions as defined by section 126(1) AktG, including the name of the shareholder and any comments by the administrator, available immediately upon receipt on the Company's website at

https://schweizer.ag/investoren-und-medien/hauptversammlung

if the counter-motion, together with the grounds, is received by the Company no later than midnight (24:00) on Monday 12 June 2023 at the following address:

Schweizer Electronic AG

Annual General Meeting

Einsteinstrasse 10

78713 Schramberg, Germany

or email: ir@schweizer.ag