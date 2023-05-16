Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Schweizer Electronic AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SCE   DE0005156236

SCHWEIZER ELECTRONIC AG

(SCE)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  05:40:58 2023-05-16 am EDT
7.420 EUR   -1.07%
06:12aSchweizer Electronic : Data Privacy Statement for Shareholders
PU
06:12aSchweizer Electronic : Information on agenda item 1 in accordance with 124a AktG
PU
06:12aSchweizer Electronic : Information shareholders rights
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news
Days
:
Hours
:
Minutes
:
Seconds

Schweizer Electronic : Information shareholders rights

05/16/2023 | 06:12am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Schramberg

ISIN: DE0005156236

WKN: 515 623

Information about Shareholders' Rights

______________________________________________________________________

Shareholders' rights in accordance with Sections 122 (2), 126 (1), 127, 131 (1) German Stock Corporation Act (AktG)

  1. Motions for additions to the Agenda in accordance with Section °122 (°2) German Stock Corporation Act (AktG)

Shareholders whose shares jointly amount to one-twentieth of the share capital (i.e. 189,000 shares) or the pro rata amount of EUR 500,000.00 can request that items be placed on the agenda and published pursuant to section 122(2) AktG. Each new item must be accompanied by reasons or a draft resolution. The request must be addressed to the Executive Board in writing and be received by the Company no later than midnight (24:00) on Saturday, 27 May

2023. Please send such requests to the following address:

Schweizer Electronic AG

Executive Board

Einsteinstrasse 10

78713 Schramberg

We shall publish any additional items received in accordance with section 124(1) AktG by the deadline as long as they satisfy the legal requirements.

  1. Motions and nominations from shareholders

In accordance with section 126(1) AktG, shareholders are entitled to submit counter-motions to proposals made by the Executive Board and Supervisory Board regarding a specific agenda item. In accordance with section 127 AktG, shareholders are also entitled to submit nominations for the election of members of the Supervisory Board or for auditors.

The Company shall make counter-motions as defined by section 126(1) AktG, including the name of the shareholder and any comments by the administrator, available immediately upon receipt on the Company's website at

https://schweizer.ag/investoren-und-medien/hauptversammlung

if the counter-motion, together with the grounds, is received by the Company no later than midnight (24:00) on Monday 12 June 2023 at the following address:

Schweizer Electronic AG

Annual General Meeting

Einsteinstrasse 10

78713 Schramberg, Germany

or email: ir@schweizer.ag

- 2 -

Counter-motions which are otherwise addressed will not be considered.

The Company is entitled to not publish a counter-motion and grounds under the prerequisites specified in Section°126 (°2) German Stock Corporation Act (AktG) if e.g. the Executive Board would by reason of such communication become criminally liable or if the counter-motion would result in a resolution of the Annual General meeting which would be illegal or would violate the articles. The reasons for a counter-motion need not be made available if they exceed 5,000 characters in total.

The above provisions shall apply mutatis mutandis to nominations from shareholders in accordance with Section 127 German Stock Corporation Act (AktG). However, shareholders need not provide reasons for nominations and these need not be published, except in the cases specified in section 126(2) AktG, even if the nomination does not contain the details mentioned in section 127 sentence 3 in conjunction with sections 124(3) sentence 4, 125(1) sentence 5 AktG.

  1. Right of access for shareholders

At the Annual General Meeting, each shareholder may demand information from the Executive Board about the Company's affairs, insofar as this information is necessary for the proper assessment of an item on the agenda (section 131(1) AktG). The right of access can be exercised at the Annual General Meeting without the need for prior notice or other notification.

Information Shareholders' Rights

Disclaimer

SEAG - Schweizer Electronic AG published this content on 16 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 May 2023 10:11:50 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about SCHWEIZER ELECTRONIC AG
06:12aSchweizer Electronic : Data Privacy Statement for Shareholders
PU
06:12aSchweizer Electronic : Information on agenda item 1 in accordance with 124a AktG
PU
06:12aSchweizer Electronic : Information shareholders rights
PU
06:12aSchweizer Electronic : Schumacher Andreas en 230627
PU
06:12aSchweizer Electronic : SchweizerElectronic Tabelle 3 ARRL-DVO DE englisch
PU
05/10Schweizer Electronic : Conference Call Results Q1 2023
PU
05/10Schweizer Electronic AG Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, ..
CI
05/10Schweizer Electronic Ag : Positive business development in the first quarter of 2023
EQ
04/28Schweizer Electronic Ag : Sale of SCHWEIZER China shares to WUS Kunshan successfully compl..
EQ
04/28Schweizer Electronic AG Provides Earnings Guidance for the Year 2023
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2023 227 M 247 M 247 M
Net income 2023 -6,40 M -6,96 M -6,96 M
Net Debt 2023 139 M 151 M 151 M
P/E ratio 2023 -4,39x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 28,3 M 30,7 M 30,7 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,73x
EV / Sales 2024 0,56x
Nbr of Employees 1 083
Free-Float 37,2%
Chart SCHWEIZER ELECTRONIC AG
Duration : Period :
Schweizer Electronic AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SCHWEIZER ELECTRONIC AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 7,50 €
Average target price 9,00 €
Spread / Average Target 20,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Nicolas-Fabian Schweizer Chairman-Management Board
Christoph Schweizer Chairman-Supervisory Board
Stephan Zizala Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Chris Wu Member-Supervisory Board
Petra Gaiselmann Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SCHWEIZER ELECTRONIC AG93.30%31
MEDIATEK INC.8.80%35 112
SKYWORKS SOLUTIONS, INC.9.17%15 834
UNIGROUP GUOXIN MICROELECTRONICS CO., LTD.-30.06%11 265
NOVATEK MICROELECTRONICS CORP.26.94%7 905
UNIMICRON TECHNOLOGY CORP.30.00%7 711
-40% off: Our subscriptions help you unlock hidden opportunities!
Subscribe
fermer