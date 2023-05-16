Schweizer Electronic : Schumacher Andreas en 230627

Dr. Andreas Schumacher
Executive Vice President
Strategy, Mergers & Acqusitions
Infineon Technologies AG since 2015
Person
Date of birth: 28. May 1971
Place of birth: Neuenbuerg, Germany
Nationality: German
Education
|
1997 - 2001
|
PhD studies at E. O. Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory and University of
|
|
California, Berkeley on "Optical Spectroscopy of Strongly Correlated Electron
|
|
Systems"
|
1991 - 1997
|
Study of solid-state physics, Technical University Karlsruhe, Germany and
|
|
holds a PhD (Dr. rer. nat.) and Diploma (M.S.)
Professional career
|
since Feb 2015
|
Executive Vice President Strategy, Mergers & Acquisitions,
|
|
Infineon Technologies AG
|
2010 - 2015
|
Head of Strategy, Corp. Dev. & Communications
|
|
Siemens Financial Services GmbH
|
2009 - 2010
|
Vice President, Emerging Country Sourcing and Supply Chain Development
|
|
Siemens AG
|
2007 - 2009
|
Senior Director & Head of Marketing, Server Memory
|
|
Qimonda AG
|
2005 - 2007
|
Senior Director & Head of Corp. Strategy Asia Pacific,
|
|
Infineon Technologies Asia Pacific Pte. Ltd., Singapore
|
2003 - 2005
|
Director & Head, Market & Competitive Intelligence, Infineon Technologies AG
|
2002 - 2003
|
Manager Strategy Development, Corp. Strategy, Infineon Technologies AG
|
2001 - 2002
|
R&D Program Manager, Fiber Optics Business Units, Infineon Technologies AG
Other memberships of supervisory boards required by law.
-
Memberships in comparable domestic and foreign supervisory bodies of business enterprises.
-
